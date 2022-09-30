Pirates fourth. Ben Gamel doubles to center field. Rodolfo Castro grounds out to second base, Paul Goldschmidt to Jack Flaherty. Ben Gamel to third. Jose Godoy strikes out swinging. Ji Hwan Bae singles to shallow infield. Ben Gamel scores. Oneil Cruz strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Pirates 1, Cardinals 0.
Cardinals fourth. Albert Pujols homers to left field. Juan Yepez grounds out to shallow infield, Ke'Bryan Hayes to Ben Gamel. Dylan Carlson grounds out to shortstop, Oneil Cruz to Ben Gamel. Yadier Molina strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Pirates 1, Cardinals 1.
Cardinals fifth. Tommy Edman flies out to left field to Ji Hwan Bae. Brendan Donovan singles to deep right field. Lars Nootbaar called out on strikes. Paul Goldschmidt singles to center field. Brendan Donovan to third. Nolan Arenado singles to right field. Paul Goldschmidt to third. Brendan Donovan scores. Albert Pujols lines out to deep center field to Bryan Reynolds.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cardinals 2, Pirates 1.
