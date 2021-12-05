Statistics after 12 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Roethlisberger41526964.827586.65163.961.45990.6
Rudolph503060.02424.8412.012.03670.6
Boswell100.000.000.000.0039.6
TEAM46629964.228596.44173.671.55988.3
OPPONENTS40026365.827987.56174.361.561t96.3

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Harris2177793.6205
Snell17563.390
Claypool9546.0250
Ballage11363.3130
D.Johnson33612.0250
Rudolph4369.0260
McCloud2157.5100
Washington2136.5120
Smith-Schuster393.03t1
Roethlisberger1250.480
McFarland331.030
Ebron111.01t1
TEAM28410433.7267
OPPONENTS32915714.84912

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
D.Johnson7691412.050t6
Harris573876.825t2
Freiermuth433538.2246
Claypool3966016.9591
McCloud201487.4240
Washington1718410.8421
Smith-Schuster151298.6240
Ebron12847.0191
Gentry9808.9240
D.Watt3155.090
Ballage284.060
White2178.5110
McFarland11111.0110
Miller122.020
Rader111.010
Snell177.070
TEAM299300010.05917
OPPONENTS263302411.561t17

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Fitzpatrick2189.0180
Edmunds11515.0150
Sutton144.040
Heyward100.000
Pierre100.000
TEAM6376.2180
OPPONENTS711115.9501

SACKSNO.
T.Watt16.0
Heyward6.5
Wormley5.0
Highsmith3.0
Bush2.0
Edmunds1.0
Ingram III1.0
Loudermilk1.0
Mondeaux1.0
Charlton0.5
TEAM37.0
OPPONENTS25.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Harvin51222743.738.720640
TEAM51222743.738.720640
OPPONENTS55248345.138.719652

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
McCloud2602278.7190
Sutton2031.530
TEAM2802308.2190
OPPONENTS2101828.7480

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
McFarland37324.3250
McCloud2454922.9400
TEAM2762223.0400
OPPONENTS3278724.6750

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Boswell001
Bush001
Freiermuth100
Harris010
Heyward001
D.Johnson100
Layne010
McCloud310
Okorafor010
Roethlisberger830
Rudolph100
T.Watt002
TEAM1475
OPPONENTS1357

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM3464311123244
OPPONENTS369173860286

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Boswell00002022242556092
Harris752000000042
Freiermuth606000000038
D.Johnson606000000036
Ebron211000000012
Gilbert200000000012
Claypool10100000006
Smith-Schuster11000000006
Washington10100000006
Roethlisberger00000000002
TEAM26717020222425560228
OPPONENTS311217128292426510258

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Boswell0/06/64/47/88/8
TEAM0/06/64/47/88/8
OPPONENTS0/07/78/88/101/2

