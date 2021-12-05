Statistics after 12 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Roethlisberger
|415
|269
|64.8
|2758
|6.65
|16
|3.9
|6
|1.4
|59
|90.6
|Rudolph
|50
|30
|60.0
|242
|4.84
|1
|2.0
|1
|2.0
|36
|70.6
|Boswell
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|39.6
|TEAM
|466
|299
|64.2
|2859
|6.44
|17
|3.6
|7
|1.5
|59
|88.3
|OPPONENTS
|400
|263
|65.8
|2798
|7.56
|17
|4.3
|6
|1.5
|61t
|96.3
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Harris
|217
|779
|3.6
|20
|5
|Snell
|17
|56
|3.3
|9
|0
|Claypool
|9
|54
|6.0
|25
|0
|Ballage
|11
|36
|3.3
|13
|0
|D.Johnson
|3
|36
|12.0
|25
|0
|Rudolph
|4
|36
|9.0
|26
|0
|McCloud
|2
|15
|7.5
|10
|0
|Washington
|2
|13
|6.5
|12
|0
|Smith-Schuster
|3
|9
|3.0
|3t
|1
|Roethlisberger
|12
|5
|0.4
|8
|0
|McFarland
|3
|3
|1.0
|3
|0
|Ebron
|1
|1
|1.0
|1t
|1
|TEAM
|284
|1043
|3.7
|26
|7
|OPPONENTS
|329
|1571
|4.8
|49
|12
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|D.Johnson
|76
|914
|12.0
|50t
|6
|Harris
|57
|387
|6.8
|25t
|2
|Freiermuth
|43
|353
|8.2
|24
|6
|Claypool
|39
|660
|16.9
|59
|1
|McCloud
|20
|148
|7.4
|24
|0
|Washington
|17
|184
|10.8
|42
|1
|Smith-Schuster
|15
|129
|8.6
|24
|0
|Ebron
|12
|84
|7.0
|19
|1
|Gentry
|9
|80
|8.9
|24
|0
|D.Watt
|3
|15
|5.0
|9
|0
|Ballage
|2
|8
|4.0
|6
|0
|White
|2
|17
|8.5
|11
|0
|McFarland
|1
|11
|11.0
|11
|0
|Miller
|1
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|Rader
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Snell
|1
|7
|7.0
|7
|0
|TEAM
|299
|3000
|10.0
|59
|17
|OPPONENTS
|263
|3024
|11.5
|61t
|17
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Fitzpatrick
|2
|18
|9.0
|18
|0
|Edmunds
|1
|15
|15.0
|15
|0
|Sutton
|1
|4
|4.0
|4
|0
|Heyward
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Pierre
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|6
|37
|6.2
|18
|0
|OPPONENTS
|7
|111
|15.9
|50
|1
|SACKS
|NO.
|T.Watt
|16.0
|Heyward
|6.5
|Wormley
|5.0
|Highsmith
|3.0
|Bush
|2.0
|Edmunds
|1.0
|Ingram III
|1.0
|Loudermilk
|1.0
|Mondeaux
|1.0
|Charlton
|0.5
|TEAM
|37.0
|OPPONENTS
|25.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Harvin
|51
|2227
|43.7
|38.7
|20
|64
|0
|TEAM
|51
|2227
|43.7
|38.7
|20
|64
|0
|OPPONENTS
|55
|2483
|45.1
|38.7
|19
|65
|2
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|McCloud
|26
|0
|227
|8.7
|19
|0
|Sutton
|2
|0
|3
|1.5
|3
|0
|TEAM
|28
|0
|230
|8.2
|19
|0
|OPPONENTS
|21
|0
|182
|8.7
|48
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|McFarland
|3
|73
|24.3
|25
|0
|McCloud
|24
|549
|22.9
|40
|0
|TEAM
|27
|622
|23.0
|40
|0
|OPPONENTS
|32
|787
|24.6
|75
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Boswell
|0
|0
|1
|Bush
|0
|0
|1
|Freiermuth
|1
|0
|0
|Harris
|0
|1
|0
|Heyward
|0
|0
|1
|D.Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|Layne
|0
|1
|0
|McCloud
|3
|1
|0
|Okorafor
|0
|1
|0
|Roethlisberger
|8
|3
|0
|Rudolph
|1
|0
|0
|T.Watt
|0
|0
|2
|TEAM
|14
|7
|5
|OPPONENTS
|13
|5
|7
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|34
|64
|31
|112
|3
|244
|OPPONENTS
|36
|91
|73
|86
|0
|286
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Boswell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|25
|56
|0
|92
|Harris
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Freiermuth
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|D.Johnson
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Ebron
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Gilbert
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Claypool
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Smith-Schuster
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Washington
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Roethlisberger
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|TEAM
|26
|7
|17
|0
|24
|25
|56
|0
|228
|OPPONENTS
|31
|12
|17
|1
|24
|26
|51
|0
|258
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Boswell
|0/
|0
|6/
|6
|4/
|4
|7/
|8
|8/
|8
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|6/
|6
|4/
|4
|7/
|8
|8/
|8
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|7/
|7
|8/
|8
|8/
|10
|1/
|2
