Statistics after 10 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Roethlisberger34322465.322596.59133.841.25991.7
Rudolph503060.02424.8412.012.03670.6
Boswell100.000.000.000.0039.6
TEAM39425464.523736.35143.651.35988.8
OPPONENTS33822065.124077.64154.441.261t98.0

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Harris1886853.6205
Claypool8526.5250
Snell13382.990
D.Johnson33612.0250
Rudolph4369.0260
Ballage8151.9110
McCloud2157.5100
Washington2136.5120
Smith-Schuster393.03t1
Roethlisberger1160.580
Ebron111.01t1
McFarland111.010
TEAM2449073.7267
OPPONENTS26612664.8498

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
D.Johnson5971412.150t4
Harris493376.925t2
Freiermuth362878.0245
Claypool3452615.5591
McCloud191417.4240
Washington1618111.3421
Smith-Schuster151298.6240
Ebron12847.0191
Gentry66010.0240
D.Watt3155.090
White2178.5110
Ballage122.020
Rader111.010
Snell177.070
TEAM25425019.85914
OPPONENTS220258111.761t15

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Edmunds11515.0150
Sutton144.040
Heyward100.000
Pierre100.000
TEAM4194.8150
OPPONENTS5377.4150

SACKSNO.
T.Watt12.5
Heyward4.5
Highsmith3.0
Bush2.0
Wormley1.5
Edmunds1.0
Ingram III1.0
Loudermilk1.0
Mondeaux1.0
Charlton0.5
TEAM28.0
OPPONENTS21.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Harvin41182044.439.017630
TEAM41182044.439.017630
OPPONENTS48214144.638.017652

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
McCloud2201948.8190
TEAM2201948.8190
OPPONENTS1701539.0480

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
McCloud2150324.0400
TEAM2150324.0400
OPPONENTS2971424.6750

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Boswell001
Bush001
Freiermuth100
Harris010
Heyward001
D.Johnson100
Layne010
McCloud310
Okorafor010
Roethlisberger620
Rudolph100
T.Watt002
TEAM1265
OPPONENTS1256

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM316131883214
OPPONENTS266367700226

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Boswell00001920212256082
Harris752000000042
Freiermuth505000000030
D.Johnson404000000024
Ebron211000000012
Gilbert200000000012
Claypool10100000006
Smith-Schuster11000000006
Washington10100000006
TEAM23714019202122560201
OPPONENTS24815122232022460204

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Boswell0/06/64/45/67/7
TEAM0/06/64/45/67/7
OPPONENTS0/06/66/68/100/1

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you