Statistics after 10 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Roethlisberger
|343
|224
|65.3
|2259
|6.59
|13
|3.8
|4
|1.2
|59
|91.7
|Rudolph
|50
|30
|60.0
|242
|4.84
|1
|2.0
|1
|2.0
|36
|70.6
|Boswell
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|39.6
|TEAM
|394
|254
|64.5
|2373
|6.35
|14
|3.6
|5
|1.3
|59
|88.8
|OPPONENTS
|338
|220
|65.1
|2407
|7.64
|15
|4.4
|4
|1.2
|61t
|98.0
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Harris
|188
|685
|3.6
|20
|5
|Claypool
|8
|52
|6.5
|25
|0
|Snell
|13
|38
|2.9
|9
|0
|D.Johnson
|3
|36
|12.0
|25
|0
|Rudolph
|4
|36
|9.0
|26
|0
|Ballage
|8
|15
|1.9
|11
|0
|McCloud
|2
|15
|7.5
|10
|0
|Washington
|2
|13
|6.5
|12
|0
|Smith-Schuster
|3
|9
|3.0
|3t
|1
|Roethlisberger
|11
|6
|0.5
|8
|0
|Ebron
|1
|1
|1.0
|1t
|1
|McFarland
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|TEAM
|244
|907
|3.7
|26
|7
|OPPONENTS
|266
|1266
|4.8
|49
|8
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|D.Johnson
|59
|714
|12.1
|50t
|4
|Harris
|49
|337
|6.9
|25t
|2
|Freiermuth
|36
|287
|8.0
|24
|5
|Claypool
|34
|526
|15.5
|59
|1
|McCloud
|19
|141
|7.4
|24
|0
|Washington
|16
|181
|11.3
|42
|1
|Smith-Schuster
|15
|129
|8.6
|24
|0
|Ebron
|12
|84
|7.0
|19
|1
|Gentry
|6
|60
|10.0
|24
|0
|D.Watt
|3
|15
|5.0
|9
|0
|White
|2
|17
|8.5
|11
|0
|Ballage
|1
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|Rader
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Snell
|1
|7
|7.0
|7
|0
|TEAM
|254
|2501
|9.8
|59
|14
|OPPONENTS
|220
|2581
|11.7
|61t
|15
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Edmunds
|1
|15
|15.0
|15
|0
|Sutton
|1
|4
|4.0
|4
|0
|Heyward
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Pierre
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|4
|19
|4.8
|15
|0
|OPPONENTS
|5
|37
|7.4
|15
|0
|SACKS
|NO.
|T.Watt
|12.5
|Heyward
|4.5
|Highsmith
|3.0
|Bush
|2.0
|Wormley
|1.5
|Edmunds
|1.0
|Ingram III
|1.0
|Loudermilk
|1.0
|Mondeaux
|1.0
|Charlton
|0.5
|TEAM
|28.0
|OPPONENTS
|21.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Harvin
|41
|1820
|44.4
|39.0
|17
|63
|0
|TEAM
|41
|1820
|44.4
|39.0
|17
|63
|0
|OPPONENTS
|48
|2141
|44.6
|38.0
|17
|65
|2
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|McCloud
|22
|0
|194
|8.8
|19
|0
|TEAM
|22
|0
|194
|8.8
|19
|0
|OPPONENTS
|17
|0
|153
|9.0
|48
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|McCloud
|21
|503
|24.0
|40
|0
|TEAM
|21
|503
|24.0
|40
|0
|OPPONENTS
|29
|714
|24.6
|75
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Boswell
|0
|0
|1
|Bush
|0
|0
|1
|Freiermuth
|1
|0
|0
|Harris
|0
|1
|0
|Heyward
|0
|0
|1
|D.Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|Layne
|0
|1
|0
|McCloud
|3
|1
|0
|Okorafor
|0
|1
|0
|Roethlisberger
|6
|2
|0
|Rudolph
|1
|0
|0
|T.Watt
|0
|0
|2
|TEAM
|12
|6
|5
|OPPONENTS
|12
|5
|6
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|31
|61
|31
|88
|3
|214
|OPPONENTS
|26
|63
|67
|70
|0
|226
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Boswell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|22
|56
|0
|82
|Harris
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Freiermuth
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|D.Johnson
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Ebron
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Gilbert
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Claypool
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Smith-Schuster
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Washington
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|TEAM
|23
|7
|14
|0
|21
|22
|56
|0
|201
|OPPONENTS
|24
|8
|15
|1
|20
|22
|46
|0
|204
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Boswell
|0/
|0
|6/
|6
|4/
|4
|5/
|6
|7/
|7
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|6/
|6
|4/
|4
|5/
|6
|7/
|7
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|6/
|6
|6/
|6
|8/
|10
|0/
|1
