Statistics after 16 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Roethlisberger
|561
|360
|64.2
|3496
|6.23
|21
|3.7
|9
|1.6
|59
|87.3
|Rudolph
|58
|35
|60.3
|277
|4.78
|1
|1.7
|1
|1.7
|36
|70.8
|Boswell
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|39.6
|TEAM
|620
|395
|63.7
|3543
|6.08
|22
|3.5
|10
|1.6
|59
|85.6
|OPPONENTS
|531
|339
|63.8
|3524
|7.22
|24
|4.5
|11
|2.1
|62t
|91.8
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Harris
|296
|1172
|4.0
|37t
|7
|Snell
|24
|76
|3.2
|9
|0
|Claypool
|11
|63
|5.7
|25
|0
|D.Johnson
|5
|53
|10.6
|25
|0
|Rudolph
|5
|53
|10.6
|26
|0
|Ballage
|11
|36
|3.3
|13
|0
|McCloud
|2
|15
|7.5
|10
|0
|Washington
|2
|13
|6.5
|12
|0
|Roethlisberger
|17
|9
|0.5
|8
|1
|Smith-Schuster
|3
|9
|3.0
|3t
|1
|McFarland
|3
|3
|1.0
|3
|0
|Ebron
|1
|1
|1.0
|1t
|1
|D.Watt
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|TEAM
|381
|1504
|3.9
|37t
|10
|OPPONENTS
|462
|2234
|4.8
|49
|16
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|D.Johnson
|100
|1110
|11.1
|50t
|8
|Harris
|70
|440
|6.3
|25t
|3
|Claypool
|54
|823
|15.2
|59
|1
|Freiermuth
|54
|444
|8.2
|24
|7
|McCloud
|35
|240
|6.9
|24
|0
|Washington
|24
|285
|11.9
|42
|2
|Gentry
|15
|128
|8.5
|24
|0
|Smith-Schuster
|15
|129
|8.6
|24
|0
|Ebron
|12
|84
|7.0
|19
|1
|White
|5
|33
|6.6
|11
|0
|D.Watt
|3
|15
|5.0
|9
|0
|Ballage
|2
|8
|4.0
|6
|0
|Rader
|2
|8
|4.0
|7
|0
|Snell
|2
|13
|6.5
|7
|0
|McFarland
|1
|11
|11.0
|11
|0
|Miller
|1
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|TEAM
|395
|3773
|9.6
|59
|22
|OPPONENTS
|339
|3836
|11.3
|62t
|24
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Witherspoon
|3
|45
|15.0
|41
|0
|Fitzpatrick
|2
|18
|9.0
|18
|0
|Schobert
|1
|23
|23.0
|23
|0
|Te.Edmunds
|1
|15
|15.0
|15
|0
|Sutton
|1
|4
|4.0
|4
|0
|Heyward
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Norwood
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Pierre
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|11
|105
|9.5
|41
|0
|OPPONENTS
|10
|130
|13.0
|50
|1
|SACKS
|NO.
|T.Watt
|21.5
|Heyward
|9.0
|Highsmith
|6.0
|Wormley
|6.0
|Bush
|2.0
|Mondeaux
|2.0
|Tuszka
|2.0
|Te.Edmunds
|1.0
|Ingram III
|1.0
|Loudermilk
|1.0
|Charlton
|0.5
|TEAM
|52.0
|OPPONENTS
|37.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Waitman
|7
|365
|52.1
|42.6
|1
|63
|0
|Harvin
|62
|2684
|43.3
|38.0
|22
|64
|0
|TEAM
|69
|3049
|44.2
|38.4
|23
|64
|0
|OPPONENTS
|71
|3205
|45.1
|38.3
|22
|65
|2
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|McCloud
|36
|0
|338
|9.4
|20
|0
|Sutton
|2
|0
|3
|1.5
|3
|0
|TEAM
|38
|0
|341
|9.0
|20
|0
|OPPONENTS
|31
|0
|308
|9.9
|55
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|McFarland
|3
|73
|24.3
|25
|0
|McCloud
|32
|710
|22.2
|40
|0
|TEAM
|35
|783
|22.4
|40
|0
|OPPONENTS
|41
|987
|24.1
|75
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Boswell
|0
|0
|1
|Bush
|0
|0
|1
|Fitzpatrick
|0
|0
|1
|Freiermuth
|1
|0
|0
|Haden
|0
|0
|1
|Harris
|0
|1
|0
|Heyward
|0
|0
|1
|D.Johnson
|2
|0
|0
|Layne
|0
|1
|0
|McCloud
|4
|2
|0
|Okorafor
|0
|1
|0
|Roethlisberger
|11
|5
|0
|Rudolph
|1
|0
|0
|T.Watt
|0
|0
|3
|TEAM
|19
|10
|8
|OPPONENTS
|21
|10
|9
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|34
|77
|51
|162
|3
|327
|OPPONENTS
|66
|120
|93
|106
|0
|385
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Boswell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|37
|56
|0
|125
|Harris
|10
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|60
|D.Johnson
|8
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Freiermuth
|7
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Ebron
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Gilbert
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Washington
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Roethlisberger
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Claypool
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Smith-Schuster
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|TEAM
|34
|10
|22
|0
|33
|37
|56
|0
|303
|OPPONENTS
|42
|16
|24
|1
|32
|36
|51
|0
|348
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Boswell
|0/
|0
|8/
|8
|7/
|8
|10/
|12
|9/
|10
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|8/
|8
|7/
|8
|10/
|12
|9/
|10
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|9/
|9
|12/
|13
|10/
|12
|1/
|3
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.