Statistics after 16 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Roethlisberger56136064.234966.23213.791.65987.3
Rudolph583560.32774.7811.711.73670.8
Boswell100.000.000.000.0039.6
TEAM62039563.735436.08223.5101.65985.6
OPPONENTS53133963.835247.22244.5112.162t91.8

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Harris29611724.037t7
Snell24763.290
Claypool11635.7250
D.Johnson55310.6250
Rudolph55310.6260
Ballage11363.3130
McCloud2157.5100
Washington2136.5120
Roethlisberger1790.581
Smith-Schuster393.03t1
McFarland331.030
Ebron111.01t1
D.Watt111.010
TEAM38115043.937t10
OPPONENTS46222344.84916

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
D.Johnson100111011.150t8
Harris704406.325t3
Claypool5482315.2591
Freiermuth544448.2247
McCloud352406.9240
Washington2428511.9422
Gentry151288.5240
Smith-Schuster151298.6240
Ebron12847.0191
White5336.6110
D.Watt3155.090
Ballage284.060
Rader284.070
Snell2136.570
McFarland11111.0110
Miller122.020
TEAM39537739.65922
OPPONENTS339383611.362t24

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Witherspoon34515.0410
Fitzpatrick2189.0180
Schobert12323.0230
Te.Edmunds11515.0150
Sutton144.040
Heyward100.000
Norwood100.000
Pierre100.000
TEAM111059.5410
OPPONENTS1013013.0501

SACKSNO.
T.Watt21.5
Heyward9.0
Highsmith6.0
Wormley6.0
Bush2.0
Mondeaux2.0
Tuszka2.0
Te.Edmunds1.0
Ingram III1.0
Loudermilk1.0
Charlton0.5
TEAM52.0
OPPONENTS37.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Waitman736552.142.61630
Harvin62268443.338.022640
TEAM69304944.238.423640
OPPONENTS71320545.138.322652

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
McCloud3603389.4200
Sutton2031.530
TEAM3803419.0200
OPPONENTS3103089.9550

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
McFarland37324.3250
McCloud3271022.2400
TEAM3578322.4400
OPPONENTS4198724.1750

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Boswell001
Bush001
Fitzpatrick001
Freiermuth100
Haden001
Harris010
Heyward001
D.Johnson200
Layne010
McCloud420
Okorafor010
Roethlisberger1150
Rudolph100
T.Watt003
TEAM19108
OPPONENTS21109

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM3477511623327
OPPONENTS66120931060385

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Boswell000026283337560125
Harris1073000000060
D.Johnson808000000050
Freiermuth707000000044
Ebron211000000012
Gilbert200000000012
Washington202000000012
Roethlisberger110000000010
Claypool10100000006
Smith-Schuster11000000006
TEAM341022026283337560303
OPPONENTS421624137403236510348

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Boswell0/08/87/810/129/10
TEAM0/08/87/810/129/10
OPPONENTS0/09/912/1310/121/3

