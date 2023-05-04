Rays second. Isaac Paredes lines out to shortstop to Tucupita Marcano. Taylor Walls homers to right field. Luke Raley pops out to shallow infield to Tucupita Marcano. Christian Bethancourt strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 1, Pirates 0.
Rays fourth. Randy Arozarena homers to right field. Josh Lowe grounds out to second base, Ji Hwan Bae to Carlos Santana. Isaac Paredes doubles to shallow left field. Taylor Walls pops out to Carlos Santana. Luke Raley strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 2, Pirates 0.
Rays eighth. Manuel Margot strikes out swinging. Yandy Diaz homers to center field. Wander Franco pops out to second base to Ji Hwan Bae. Randy Arozarena walks.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 3, Pirates 0.
Pirates ninth. Rodolfo Castro pinch-hitting for Jason Delay. Rodolfo Castro strikes out swinging. Tucupita Marcano hit by pitch. Bryan Reynolds reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Tucupita Marcano to second. Fielding error by Taylor Walls. Andrew McCutchen strikes out swinging. Carlos Santana doubles to deep right field. Bryan Reynolds scores. Tucupita Marcano scores. Jack Suwinski walks. Connor Joe strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on. Rays 3, Pirates 2.
