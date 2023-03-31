|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.200
|.375
|30
|5
|6
|1
|0
|1
|4
|9
|11
|2
|0
|0
|Bae
|.667
|.750
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Cruz
|.500
|.600
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McCutchen
|.500
|.800
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reynolds
|.250
|.400
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Smith-Njigba
|.200
|.200
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hayes
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Santana
|.000
|.200
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Suwinski
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges
|.000
|.333
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Castro
|.000
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|1
|0
|4.00
|1
|1
|1
|9.0
|8
|4
|4
|1
|6
|15
|Zastryzny
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bednar
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Holderman
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Moreta
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Keller
|0
|0
|7.71
|1
|1
|0
|4.2
|6
|4
|4
|1
|4
|8
