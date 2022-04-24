|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.236
|.299
|495
|53
|117
|17
|4
|11
|49
|45
|135
|6
|4
|8
|Chavis
|.353
|.389
|34
|5
|12
|1
|1
|2
|7
|2
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hayes
|.333
|.407
|48
|5
|16
|4
|0
|0
|4
|6
|9
|2
|1
|0
|Vogelbach
|.311
|.380
|45
|9
|14
|2
|0
|3
|5
|5
|13
|0
|0
|0
|Castillo
|.250
|.250
|36
|4
|9
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Alford
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pérez
|.242
|.342
|33
|5
|8
|1
|0
|1
|4
|5
|15
|0
|0
|1
|Marisnick
|.231
|.259
|26
|2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|8
|0
|1
|0
|VanMeter
|.222
|.300
|18
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|Gamel
|.220
|.319
|41
|6
|9
|1
|0
|1
|5
|6
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Park
|.214
|.267
|14
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|7
|0
|0
|1
|Reynolds
|.200
|.254
|55
|3
|11
|0
|1
|2
|3
|4
|16
|0
|0
|0
|Newman
|.190
|.244
|42
|3
|8
|3
|1
|0
|5
|3
|6
|1
|1
|4
|Tsutsugo
|.182
|.296
|44
|4
|8
|1
|0
|0
|6
|8
|14
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker
|.171
|.171
|41
|1
|7
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|16
|1
|0
|0
|Knapp
|.071
|.188
|14
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|7
|8
|5.23
|15
|15
|4
|129.0
|124
|82
|75
|15
|63
|113
|Crowe
|1
|0
|0.00
|5
|0
|1
|12.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|15
|Peters
|2
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|7.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|Bednar
|0
|0
|0.00
|6
|0
|1
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|De Jong
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Underwood Jr.
|0
|0
|Inf
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hembree
|1
|0
|1.59
|7
|0
|0
|5.2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|5
|3
|Banda
|0
|0
|2.08
|5
|0
|0
|4.1
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Stratton
|0
|0
|3.38
|6
|0
|2
|5.1
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|Contreras
|1
|0
|3.52
|3
|0
|0
|7.2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|3
|10
|Quintana
|0
|1
|3.86
|3
|3
|0
|14.0
|13
|6
|6
|1
|8
|8
|Fletcher
|0
|0
|6.14
|6
|0
|0
|7.1
|6
|5
|5
|2
|2
|5
|Keller
|0
|3
|6.23
|3
|3
|0
|13.0
|17
|9
|9
|2
|5
|15
|Wilson
|0
|0
|6.35
|3
|3
|0
|11.1
|12
|8
|8
|2
|8
|6
|Brubaker
|0
|2
|7.30
|3
|3
|0
|12.1
|11
|12
|10
|2
|9
|13
|Thompson
|0
|2
|10.80
|3
|3
|0
|10.0
|20
|17
|12
|3
|7
|9
|Yajure
|1
|0
|14.04
|4
|0
|0
|8.1
|14
|13
|13
|1
|4
|2
|Castillo
|0
|0
|36.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|0
