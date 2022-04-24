BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.236.29949553117174114945135648
Chavis.353.38934512112724010
Hayes.333.40748516400469210
Vogelbach.311.380459142035513000
Castillo.250.2503649101307000
Alford.250.250401000002000
Pérez.242.34233581014515001
Marisnick.231.2592626100118010
VanMeter.222.3001834001126100
Gamel.220.31941691015610100
Park.214.2671423100217001
Reynolds.200.254553110123416000
Newman.190.2444238310536114
Tsutsugo.182.29644481006814000
Tucker.171.17141170101016100
Knapp.071.1881411100222001
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals785.2315154129.012482751563113
Crowe100.0050112.04000415
Peters200.004007.2000046
Bednar000.006017.0300029
De Jong100.001002.0100012
Underwood Jr.00Inf1000.0111000
Hembree101.597005.2411053
Banda002.085004.1411105
Stratton003.386025.1622005
Contreras103.523007.24331310
Quintana013.8633014.01366188
Fletcher006.146007.1655225
Keller036.2333013.017992515
Wilson006.3533011.11288286
Brubaker027.3033012.11112102913
Thompson0210.8033010.0201712379
Yajure1014.044008.1141313142
Castillo0036.001001.0444010

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you