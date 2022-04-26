BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.233.301527571231941152521448410
Hayes.327.407526175004710211
Vogelbach.311.380459142035513000
Chavis.308.34139512112728010
Alford.250.250401000002000
Castillo.244.24441510101308100
Pérez.229.35735581014715001
Gamel.227.333446101016710200
Newman.222.28645310410646114
VanMeter.222.3001834001126100
Park.214.2671423100217001
Marisnick.200.2263026100119010
Tsutsugo.191.29347591007815000
Reynolds.190.266584110123617000
Tucker.171.17141170101016100
Knapp.071.1881411100222001
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals885.0216165138.013485771667124
Crowe100.0060113.17000416
Peters300.0050010.1100048
Bednar000.007028.05000312
De Jong100.001002.0100012
Underwood Jr.00Inf1000.0111000
Banda002.085004.1411105
Hembree102.848006.1522153
Stratton003.187025.2622016
Contreras103.523007.24331310
Quintana013.8633014.01366188
Fletcher006.146007.1655225
Keller036.2333013.017992515
Wilson006.3533011.11288286
Brubaker026.4644015.114141121117
Thompson0210.8033010.0201712379
Yajure1014.044008.1141313142
Castillo0036.001001.0444010

