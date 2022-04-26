|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.233
|.301
|527
|57
|123
|19
|4
|11
|52
|52
|144
|8
|4
|10
|Hayes
|.327
|.407
|52
|6
|17
|5
|0
|0
|4
|7
|10
|2
|1
|1
|Vogelbach
|.311
|.380
|45
|9
|14
|2
|0
|3
|5
|5
|13
|0
|0
|0
|Chavis
|.308
|.341
|39
|5
|12
|1
|1
|2
|7
|2
|8
|0
|1
|0
|Alford
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Castillo
|.244
|.244
|41
|5
|10
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|8
|1
|0
|0
|Pérez
|.229
|.357
|35
|5
|8
|1
|0
|1
|4
|7
|15
|0
|0
|1
|Gamel
|.227
|.333
|44
|6
|10
|1
|0
|1
|6
|7
|10
|2
|0
|0
|Newman
|.222
|.286
|45
|3
|10
|4
|1
|0
|6
|4
|6
|1
|1
|4
|VanMeter
|.222
|.300
|18
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|Park
|.214
|.267
|14
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|7
|0
|0
|1
|Marisnick
|.200
|.226
|30
|2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|9
|0
|1
|0
|Tsutsugo
|.191
|.293
|47
|5
|9
|1
|0
|0
|7
|8
|15
|0
|0
|0
|Reynolds
|.190
|.266
|58
|4
|11
|0
|1
|2
|3
|6
|17
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker
|.171
|.171
|41
|1
|7
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|16
|1
|0
|0
|Knapp
|.071
|.188
|14
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|8
|8
|5.02
|16
|16
|5
|138.0
|134
|85
|77
|16
|67
|124
|Crowe
|1
|0
|0.00
|6
|0
|1
|13.1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|4
|16
|Peters
|3
|0
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|10.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|Bednar
|0
|0
|0.00
|7
|0
|2
|8.0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|De Jong
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Underwood Jr.
|0
|0
|Inf
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Banda
|0
|0
|2.08
|5
|0
|0
|4.1
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Hembree
|1
|0
|2.84
|8
|0
|0
|6.1
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|3
|Stratton
|0
|0
|3.18
|7
|0
|2
|5.2
|6
|2
|2
|0
|1
|6
|Contreras
|1
|0
|3.52
|3
|0
|0
|7.2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|3
|10
|Quintana
|0
|1
|3.86
|3
|3
|0
|14.0
|13
|6
|6
|1
|8
|8
|Fletcher
|0
|0
|6.14
|6
|0
|0
|7.1
|6
|5
|5
|2
|2
|5
|Keller
|0
|3
|6.23
|3
|3
|0
|13.0
|17
|9
|9
|2
|5
|15
|Wilson
|0
|0
|6.35
|3
|3
|0
|11.1
|12
|8
|8
|2
|8
|6
|Brubaker
|0
|2
|6.46
|4
|4
|0
|15.1
|14
|14
|11
|2
|11
|17
|Thompson
|0
|2
|10.80
|3
|3
|0
|10.0
|20
|17
|12
|3
|7
|9
|Yajure
|1
|0
|14.04
|4
|0
|0
|8.1
|14
|13
|13
|1
|4
|2
|Castillo
|0
|0
|36.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|0
