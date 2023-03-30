BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.200.37530561014911200
Bae.667.750322100010200
Cruz.500.600221001220000
McCutchen.500.800201000130000
Reynolds.250.400401000111000
Smith-Njigba.200.200501000003000
Hayes.000.000400000002000
Santana.000.200400000012000
Suwinski.000.000400000002000
Hedges.000.333210000011000
Castro.000.000000000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals104.001119.08441615
Zastryzny100.001001.1000001
Bednar000.001011.0100002
Holderman000.001001.0100001
Moreta000.001001.0000023
Keller007.711104.2644148

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

