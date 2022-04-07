|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.200
|.250
|30
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|0
|1
|2
|Tsutsugo
|.667
|.667
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pérez
|.500
|.667
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Park
|.333
|.333
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Newman
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Reynolds
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Castillo
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vogelbach
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gamel
|.000
|.333
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chavis
|.000
|.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hayes
|.000
|.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|VanMeter
|.000
|.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|0
|1
|10.12
|1
|1
|0
|8.0
|8
|9
|9
|3
|7
|5
|Crowe
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Hembree
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Stratton
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Underwood Jr.
|0
|0
|Inf
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brubaker
|0
|1
|12.00
|1
|1
|0
|3.0
|4
|4
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Fletcher
|0
|0
|36.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|4
|4
|2
|0
|0
