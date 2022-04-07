BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.200.2503006000029012
Tsutsugo.667.667302000000000
Pérez.500.667201000010000
Park.333.333301000001000
Newman.250.250401000000011
Reynolds.250.250401000002000
Castillo.000.000300000001000
Tucker.000.000300000001000
Vogelbach.000.000300000001000
Gamel.000.333200000011000
Chavis.000.000100000000000
Hayes.000.000100000001000
VanMeter.000.000100000001000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals0110.121108.0899375
Crowe000.001002.0000023
Hembree000.001001.0000020
Stratton000.001001.0000000
Underwood Jr.00Inf1000.0111000
Brubaker0112.001103.0444132
Fletcher0036.001001.0344200

