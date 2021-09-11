|Portland
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Vancouver
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, Portland, Veselinovic, 66th minute.
Goalies_Portland, Steve Clark, Aljaz Ivacic; Vancouver, Maxime Crepeau, Thomas Hasal.
Yellow Cards_Bikel, Vancouver, 29th; Dajome, Vancouver, 58th; Moreno, Portland, 90th+4.
Referee_Marcos De Oliveira. Assistant Referees_Ian Anderson, Chris Elliott, Tim Ford. 4th Official_Alain Ruch.
Lineups
Portland_Steve Clark; Claudio Bravo, Larrys Mabiala, Jose Van Rankin (Bill Tuiloma, 76th), Dario Zuparic; Sebastian Blanco (Santiago Moreno, 82nd), Diego Chara, George Fochive; Dairon Asprilla, Yimmi Chara (Marvin Loria, 75th), Felipe Mora.
Vancouver_Maxime Crepeau; Erik Godoy (Leonard Owusu, 73rd), Florian Jungwirth, Ranko Veselinovic; Michael Baldisimo, Janio Bikel (Deiber Caicedo, 73rd), Gauld. Ryan, Patrick Metcalfe (Javain Brown, 54th), Russell Teibert; Cristian Dajome, Brian White (Lucas Cavallini, 62nd).