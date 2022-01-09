SACRAMENTO (88)
Bagley III 2-8 2-2 6, Barnes 5-10 1-1 13, Len 7-13 2-2 16, Fox 6-14 1-4 14, Haliburton 6-11 3-4 17, Thompson 0-2 1-2 1, Woodard II 0-1 0-0 0, Metu 1-2 2-2 4, Davis 0-3 2-2 2, Hield 4-13 0-0 10, Mitchell 1-7 1-2 3, Ramsey 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 33-85 15-21 88.
PORTLAND (103)
Covington 2-8 3-3 8, Little 4-13 2-2 13, Nurkic 6-12 1-3 14, McLemore 5-12 0-0 13, Simons 10-17 4-4 31, Brown III 0-0 0-0 0, Watford 2-4 0-0 4, Zeller 3-6 2-2 8, Elleby 2-4 0-0 5, Smith Jr. 2-9 0-1 4, Snell 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 37-88 12-15 103.
|Sacramento
|21
|19
|27
|21
|—
|88
|Portland
|27
|26
|29
|21
|—
|103
3-Point Goals_Sacramento 7-31 (Barnes 2-5, Haliburton 2-6, Hield 2-8, Fox 1-4, Davis 0-3, Mitchell 0-3), Portland 17-40 (Simons 7-11, Little 3-8, McLemore 3-8, Elleby 1-2, Nurkic 1-2, Snell 1-2, Covington 1-4, Smith Jr. 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 46 (Len 10), Portland 48 (Nurkic 16). Assists_Sacramento 20 (Haliburton 9), Portland 26 (Nurkic 9). Total Fouls_Sacramento 17, Portland 23. A_16,408 (19,393)