L.A. LAKERS (105)
Ariza 2-4 0-0 6, James 13-22 1-1 30, Davis 8-11 1-4 17, Bradley 2-6 0-0 6, Monk 3-8 0-0 7, S.Johnson 3-5 4-6 11, Ellington 3-6 0-0 9, Horton-Tucker 5-8 0-0 14, Reaves 2-4 0-2 5. Totals 41-74 6-13 105.
PORTLAND (107)
Elleby 4-11 0-0 8, Winslow 5-11 1-2 11, Nurkic 8-11 3-5 19, McLemore 3-13 0-0 8, Simons 11-23 2-2 29, Brown III 3-5 4-4 11, Watford 2-3 2-2 6, Blevins 3-7 0-0 8, Smith Jr. 3-5 1-1 7. Totals 42-89 13-16 107.
|L.A. Lakers
|18
|36
|24
|27
|—
|105
|Portland
|18
|29
|29
|31
|—
|107
3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 17-37 (Horton-Tucker 4-6, Ellington 3-6, James 3-7, Ariza 2-4, Bradley 2-5, Reaves 1-2, S.Johnson 1-2, Monk 1-4, Davis 0-1), Portland 10-32 (Simons 5-11, Blevins 2-4, McLemore 2-11, Brown III 1-1, Elleby 0-1, Winslow 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 38 (Davis, James 7), Portland 41 (Nurkic 12). Assists_L.A. Lakers 29 (Horton-Tucker, James 7), Portland 26 (Smith Jr. 11). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 15, Portland 15. A_19,393 (19,393)