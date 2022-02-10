FGFTReb
L.A. LAKERSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ariza19:422-40-00-5126
James36:4113-221-10-77130
Davis40:458-111-40-76217
Bradley35:472-60-01-4206
Monk29:103-80-00-4227
S.Johnson25:403-54-60-61311
Horton-Tucker23:515-80-00-37514
Ellington15:053-60-01-1109
Reaves13:192-40-21-1205
Totals240:0041-746-133-382915105

Percentages: FG .554, FT .462.

3-Point Goals: 17-37, .459 (Horton-Tucker 4-6, Ellington 3-6, James 3-7, Ariza 2-4, Bradley 2-5, Reaves 1-2, S.Johnson 1-2, Monk 1-4, Davis 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Davis 5, Bradley, S.Johnson).

Turnovers: 21 (James 6, Monk 5, Horton-Tucker 4, Bradley 3, Davis 2, S.Johnson).

Steals: 7 (James 3, Davis, Ellington, Horton-Tucker, S.Johnson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PORTLANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Elleby43:144-110-03-8408
Winslow33:295-111-23-83211
Nurkic33:218-113-52-123319
McLemore27:363-130-01-2018
Simons38:1111-232-20-05029
Smith Jr.22:023-51-10-21137
Brown III15:593-54-40-20111
Watford15:412-32-20-4036
Blevins10:273-70-02-3028
Totals240:0042-8913-1611-412615107

Percentages: FG .472, FT .813.

3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Simons 5-11, Blevins 2-4, McLemore 2-11, Brown III 1-1, Elleby 0-1, Winslow 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown III, Elleby, McLemore).

Turnovers: 11 (Simons 3, Smith Jr. 3, Nurkic 2, Brown III, Elleby, McLemore).

Steals: 15 (Smith Jr. 6, Winslow 4, McLemore 3, Elleby, Watford).

Technical Fouls: None.

L.A. Lakers18362427105
Portland18292931107

A_19,393 (19,393). T_2:06.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

