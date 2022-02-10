|FG
|FT
|Reb
|L.A. LAKERS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ariza
|19:42
|2-4
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|2
|6
|James
|36:41
|13-22
|1-1
|0-7
|7
|1
|30
|Davis
|40:45
|8-11
|1-4
|0-7
|6
|2
|17
|Bradley
|35:47
|2-6
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|0
|6
|Monk
|29:10
|3-8
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|2
|7
|S.Johnson
|25:40
|3-5
|4-6
|0-6
|1
|3
|11
|Horton-Tucker
|23:51
|5-8
|0-0
|0-3
|7
|5
|14
|Ellington
|15:05
|3-6
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|9
|Reaves
|13:19
|2-4
|0-2
|1-1
|2
|0
|5
|Totals
|240:00
|41-74
|6-13
|3-38
|29
|15
|105
Percentages: FG .554, FT .462.
3-Point Goals: 17-37, .459 (Horton-Tucker 4-6, Ellington 3-6, James 3-7, Ariza 2-4, Bradley 2-5, Reaves 1-2, S.Johnson 1-2, Monk 1-4, Davis 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Davis 5, Bradley, S.Johnson).
Turnovers: 21 (James 6, Monk 5, Horton-Tucker 4, Bradley 3, Davis 2, S.Johnson).
Steals: 7 (James 3, Davis, Ellington, Horton-Tucker, S.Johnson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PORTLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Elleby
|43:14
|4-11
|0-0
|3-8
|4
|0
|8
|Winslow
|33:29
|5-11
|1-2
|3-8
|3
|2
|11
|Nurkic
|33:21
|8-11
|3-5
|2-12
|3
|3
|19
|McLemore
|27:36
|3-13
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|8
|Simons
|38:11
|11-23
|2-2
|0-0
|5
|0
|29
|Smith Jr.
|22:02
|3-5
|1-1
|0-2
|11
|3
|7
|Brown III
|15:59
|3-5
|4-4
|0-2
|0
|1
|11
|Watford
|15:41
|2-3
|2-2
|0-4
|0
|3
|6
|Blevins
|10:27
|3-7
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|2
|8
|Totals
|240:00
|42-89
|13-16
|11-41
|26
|15
|107
Percentages: FG .472, FT .813.
3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Simons 5-11, Blevins 2-4, McLemore 2-11, Brown III 1-1, Elleby 0-1, Winslow 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown III, Elleby, McLemore).
Turnovers: 11 (Simons 3, Smith Jr. 3, Nurkic 2, Brown III, Elleby, McLemore).
Steals: 15 (Smith Jr. 6, Winslow 4, McLemore 3, Elleby, Watford).
Technical Fouls: None.
|L.A. Lakers
|18
|36
|24
|27
|—
|105
|Portland
|18
|29
|29
|31
|—
|107
A_19,393 (19,393). T_2:06.