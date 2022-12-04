INDIANA (100)
Hield 8-17 2-3 22, Smith 3-8 0-0 6, Turner 10-17 1-1 24, Nembhard 7-12 0-0 16, Nesmith 3-8 4-4 10, J.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 2-7 3-4 7, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Mathurin 5-15 0-0 10, Brissett 2-3 0-0 5, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Queen 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 40-91 10-12 100.
PORTLAND (116)
Grant 9-21 7-7 28, Hart 5-8 0-0 11, Nurkic 7-12 3-7 19, Lillard 7-16 2-2 21, Simons 8-14 1-1 22, Brown III 0-0 1-2 1, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Watford 1-2 0-0 2, Eubanks 1-3 0-0 2, Winslow 2-6 0-0 4, Sharpe 2-4 1-3 6. Totals 42-86 15-22 116.
|Indiana
|24
|25
|25
|26
|—
|100
|Portland
|28
|26
|39
|23
|—
|116
3-Point Goals_Indiana 10-33 (Hield 4-9, Turner 3-6, Nembhard 2-6, Brissett 1-2, Mathurin 0-2, Queen 0-2, Nesmith 0-3, Smith 0-3), Portland 17-40 (Simons 5-9, Lillard 5-10, Grant 3-10, Nurkic 2-3, Hart 1-3, Sharpe 1-3, Eubanks 0-1, Winslow 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 44 (Hield 11), Portland 45 (Hart 10). Assists_Indiana 22 (Nembhard 8), Portland 32 (Lillard, Simons 6). Total Fouls_Indiana 22, Portland 17. A_17,479 (19,393)
