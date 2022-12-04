FGFTReb
INDIANAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hield37:468-172-33-113222
Smith16:363-80-02-3306
Turner28:0410-171-13-92524
Nembhard37:207-120-01-68216
Nesmith24:083-84-40-31410
Mathurin32:115-150-00-31210
Brissett26:522-30-00-5225
Jackson16:012-73-42-3137
Queen12:590-20-01-1100
J.Johnson3:570-10-00-0020
Brown2:090-10-00-0000
Taylor1:570-00-00-0000
Totals240:0040-9110-1212-442222100

Percentages: FG .440, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (Hield 4-9, Turner 3-6, Nembhard 2-6, Brissett 1-2, Mathurin 0-2, Queen 0-2, Nesmith 0-3, Smith 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Jackson 2, Smith 2, Hield).

Turnovers: 15 (Turner 4, Nembhard 3, Hield 2, Queen 2, Brissett, J.Johnson, Mathurin, Nesmith).

Steals: 10 (Nesmith 3, Brissett 2, Mathurin 2, Hield, Nembhard, Queen).

Technical Fouls: Pacers, 1:51 second.

FGFTReb
PORTLANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Grant32:579-217-73-53228
Hart32:405-80-04-103111
Nurkic27:467-123-71-64219
Lillard32:027-162-20-46421
Simons35:438-141-10-36222
Winslow23:302-60-03-6324
Sharpe17:442-41-30-3126
Watford17:271-20-00-2412
Eubanks15:531-30-00-5202
Brown III2:090-01-20-1011
Walker2:090-00-00-0000
Totals240:0042-8615-2211-453217116

Percentages: FG .488, FT .682.

3-Point Goals: 17-40, .425 (Simons 5-9, Lillard 5-10, Grant 3-10, Nurkic 2-3, Hart 1-3, Sharpe 1-3, Eubanks 0-1, Winslow 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Eubanks, Lillard, Nurkic).

Turnovers: 15 (Lillard 4, Winslow 3, Grant 2, Hart 2, Nurkic, Sharpe, Simons, Watford).

Steals: 10 (Hart 3, Winslow 2, Eubanks, Lillard, Nurkic, Sharpe, Simons).

Technical Fouls: None.

Indiana24252526100
Portland28263923116

A_17,479 (19,393). T_2:07.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you