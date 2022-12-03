PORTLAND (116)
Grant 10-18 11-14 33, Watford 4-8 1-2 9, Nurkic 6-12 3-6 15, Simons 15-25 8-8 45, Winslow 1-3 0-0 2, Brown III 2-4 1-1 6, Walker 0-4 0-0 0, Sharpe 3-11 0-0 6. Totals 41-85 24-31 116.
UTAH (111)
Markkanen 4-10 9-9 21, Olynyk 5-8 4-6 15, Vanderbilt 6-8 0-0 16, Clarkson 10-26 3-3 24, Sexton 6-11 5-6 19, Fontecchio 1-4 1-2 3, Kessler 4-4 0-0 8, Beasley 1-9 0-0 3, Horton-Tucker 1-4 0-2 2. Totals 38-84 22-28 111.
|Portland
|40
|29
|23
|24
|—
|116
|Utah
|31
|29
|30
|21
|—
|111
3-Point Goals_Portland 10-25 (Simons 7-12, Grant 2-5, Brown III 1-3, Nurkic 0-1, Sharpe 0-1, Watford 0-1, Walker 0-2), Utah 13-36 (Vanderbilt 4-4, Markkanen 4-6, Sexton 2-4, Olynyk 1-3, Beasley 1-6, Clarkson 1-9, Fontecchio 0-2, Horton-Tucker 0-2). Fouled Out_Portland None, Utah 1 (Clarkson). Rebounds_Portland 49 (Nurkic, Watford 14), Utah 44 (Olynyk 9). Assists_Portland 19 (Grant, Winslow 5), Utah 20 (Olynyk 6). Total Fouls_Portland 20, Utah 22. A_18,206 (18,206)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.