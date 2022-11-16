|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAN ANTONIO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kel.Johnson
|34:03
|6-14
|4-5
|0-5
|5
|1
|20
|Sochan
|26:38
|2-3
|2-2
|0-4
|4
|5
|6
|Poeltl
|31:40
|14-17
|3-5
|5-14
|5
|3
|31
|Jones
|22:54
|1-6
|0-0
|0-2
|10
|1
|2
|Vassell
|35:12
|7-15
|3-3
|0-2
|2
|3
|21
|Bates-Diop
|26:10
|5-7
|0-0
|3-4
|2
|1
|10
|Richardson
|24:13
|2-7
|0-0
|0-1
|5
|2
|4
|McDermott
|17:14
|2-8
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|3
|6
|Bassey
|16:20
|3-4
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|5
|6
|Roby
|5:36
|2-4
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|1
|4
|Totals
|240:00
|44-85
|13-17
|11-38
|34
|25
|110
Percentages: FG .518, FT .765.
3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Vassell 4-8, Kel.Johnson 4-9, McDermott 1-5, Bates-Diop 0-1, Jones 0-1, Roby 0-1, Richardson 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Sochan 2, Bassey, Poeltl, Vassell).
Turnovers: 19 (Kel.Johnson 4, Poeltl 4, Vassell 4, Bassey 3, McDermott 2, Roby, Sochan).
Steals: 7 (Jones 3, Kel.Johnson 2, Bates-Diop, Vassell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PORTLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Grant
|37:20
|9-15
|5-8
|2-8
|1
|1
|29
|Hart
|34:15
|3-4
|0-0
|1-7
|5
|2
|6
|Nurkic
|15:00
|4-9
|1-2
|2-5
|1
|2
|9
|Lillard
|39:31
|8-20
|4-5
|0-2
|11
|2
|22
|Simons
|33:48
|7-16
|4-4
|1-3
|2
|2
|23
|Eubanks
|33:00
|4-5
|1-1
|3-7
|1
|3
|9
|Sharpe
|22:41
|5-7
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|13
|Little
|13:45
|0-2
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|1
|2
|Watford
|10:40
|1-1
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|2
|4
|Totals
|240:00
|41-79
|20-26
|9-39
|22
|17
|117
Percentages: FG .519, FT .769.
3-Point Goals: 15-32, .469 (Grant 6-8, Simons 5-10, Sharpe 2-3, Lillard 2-9, Little 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Eubanks, Lillard, Sharpe).
Turnovers: 15 (Lillard 4, Little 3, Grant 2, Hart 2, Eubanks, Nurkic, Simons, Watford).
Steals: 6 (Hart 3, Eubanks, Grant, Little).
Technical Fouls: None.
|San Antonio
|29
|27
|33
|21
|—
|110
|Portland
|30
|32
|31
|24
|—
|117
A_19,012 (19,393). T_2:12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.