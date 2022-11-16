FGFTReb
SAN ANTONIOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kel.Johnson34:036-144-50-55120
Sochan26:382-32-20-4456
Poeltl31:4014-173-55-145331
Jones22:541-60-00-21012
Vassell35:127-153-30-22321
Bates-Diop26:105-70-03-42110
Richardson24:132-70-00-1524
McDermott17:142-81-10-0036
Bassey16:203-40-02-5156
Roby5:362-40-11-1014
Totals240:0044-8513-1711-383425110

Percentages: FG .518, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Vassell 4-8, Kel.Johnson 4-9, McDermott 1-5, Bates-Diop 0-1, Jones 0-1, Roby 0-1, Richardson 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Sochan 2, Bassey, Poeltl, Vassell).

Turnovers: 19 (Kel.Johnson 4, Poeltl 4, Vassell 4, Bassey 3, McDermott 2, Roby, Sochan).

Steals: 7 (Jones 3, Kel.Johnson 2, Bates-Diop, Vassell).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PORTLANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Grant37:209-155-82-81129
Hart34:153-40-01-7526
Nurkic15:004-91-22-5129
Lillard39:318-204-50-211222
Simons33:487-164-41-32223
Eubanks33:004-51-13-7139
Sharpe22:415-71-20-20213
Little13:450-22-20-3012
Watford10:401-12-20-2124
Totals240:0041-7920-269-392217117

Percentages: FG .519, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 15-32, .469 (Grant 6-8, Simons 5-10, Sharpe 2-3, Lillard 2-9, Little 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Eubanks, Lillard, Sharpe).

Turnovers: 15 (Lillard 4, Little 3, Grant 2, Hart 2, Eubanks, Nurkic, Simons, Watford).

Steals: 6 (Hart 3, Eubanks, Grant, Little).

Technical Fouls: None.

San Antonio29273321110
Portland30323124117

A_19,012 (19,393). T_2:12.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

