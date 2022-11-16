SAN ANTONIO (110)
Kel.Johnson 6-14 4-5 20, Sochan 2-3 2-2 6, Poeltl 14-17 3-5 31, Jones 1-6 0-0 2, Vassell 7-15 3-3 21, Bates-Diop 5-7 0-0 10, McDermott 2-8 1-1 6, Roby 2-4 0-1 4, Bassey 3-4 0-0 6, Richardson 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 44-85 13-17 110.
PORTLAND (117)
Grant 9-15 5-8 29, Hart 3-4 0-0 6, Nurkic 4-9 1-2 9, Lillard 8-20 4-5 22, Simons 7-16 4-4 23, Watford 1-1 2-2 4, Eubanks 4-5 1-1 9, Little 0-2 2-2 2, Sharpe 5-7 1-2 13. Totals 41-79 20-26 117.
|San Antonio
|29
|27
|33
|21
|—
|110
|Portland
|30
|32
|31
|24
|—
|117
3-Point Goals_San Antonio 9-29 (Vassell 4-8, Kel.Johnson 4-9, McDermott 1-5, Bates-Diop 0-1, Jones 0-1, Roby 0-1, Richardson 0-4), Portland 15-32 (Grant 6-8, Simons 5-10, Sharpe 2-3, Lillard 2-9, Little 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 38 (Poeltl 14), Portland 39 (Grant 8). Assists_San Antonio 34 (Jones 10), Portland 22 (Lillard 11). Total Fouls_San Antonio 25, Portland 17. A_19,012 (19,393)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.