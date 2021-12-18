|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHARLOTTE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bridges
|38:07
|6-12
|2-2
|1-6
|11
|0
|14
|Hayward
|22:18
|2-8
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|0
|6
|Plumlee
|16:39
|4-7
|1-2
|2-3
|1
|2
|9
|Ball
|28:36
|11-17
|2-2
|1-4
|5
|4
|27
|Rozier
|23:00
|1-10
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|1
|2
|Oubre Jr.
|31:12
|6-14
|3-4
|0-4
|1
|5
|18
|Martin
|26:25
|5-5
|3-4
|2-3
|5
|1
|14
|Washington
|24:09
|4-8
|4-4
|1-5
|1
|3
|16
|McDaniels
|16:22
|2-5
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|1
|4
|Smith
|13:12
|3-6
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|6
|Totals
|240:00
|44-92
|15-18
|10-38
|29
|19
|116
Percentages: FG .478, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 13-37, .351 (Washington 4-8, Ball 3-5, Oubre Jr. 3-9, Hayward 2-5, Martin 1-1, Bridges 0-2, Rozier 0-2, Smith 0-2, McDaniels 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Bridges 2, Plumlee, Washington).
Turnovers: 13 (Hayward 4, Washington 3, Ball 2, Bridges 2, Oubre Jr. 2).
Steals: 8 (Martin 2, Rozier 2, Ball, Bridges, Smith, Washington).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PORTLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Little
|29:58
|1-4
|1-2
|1-8
|6
|2
|3
|Nance Jr.
|35:50
|4-6
|2-2
|1-7
|1
|4
|10
|Nurkic
|14:44
|5-8
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|6
|10
|Lillard
|37:14
|12-19
|13-14
|1-4
|8
|1
|43
|Powell
|40:10
|5-15
|0-0
|0-3
|5
|4
|14
|Covington
|31:57
|3-10
|0-0
|2-10
|3
|2
|7
|McLemore
|26:46
|10-16
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|28
|Simons
|18:01
|3-6
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|8
|Watford
|5:20
|1-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|44-85
|16-18
|7-41
|27
|20
|125
Percentages: FG .518, FT .889.
3-Point Goals: 21-47, .447 (McLemore 8-13, Lillard 6-11, Powell 4-10, Simons 2-4, Covington 1-6, Nurkic 0-1, Little 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Little 3, Covington 2, Watford).
Turnovers: 15 (Lillard 3, Little 3, Simons 3, McLemore 2, Covington, Nance Jr., Powell, Watford).
Steals: 7 (Covington 2, McLemore 2, Lillard, Little, Powell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Charlotte
|24
|31
|31
|30
|—
|116
|Portland
|41
|40
|22
|22
|—
|125
A_18,399 (19,393). T_2:08.