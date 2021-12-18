FGFTReb
CHARLOTTEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bridges38:076-122-21-611014
Hayward22:182-80-00-3106
Plumlee16:394-71-22-3129
Ball28:3611-172-21-45427
Rozier23:001-100-01-4112
Oubre Jr.31:126-143-40-41518
Martin26:255-53-42-35114
Washington24:094-84-41-51316
McDaniels16:222-50-02-5114
Smith13:123-60-00-1226
Totals240:0044-9215-1810-382919116

Percentages: FG .478, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 13-37, .351 (Washington 4-8, Ball 3-5, Oubre Jr. 3-9, Hayward 2-5, Martin 1-1, Bridges 0-2, Rozier 0-2, Smith 0-2, McDaniels 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Bridges 2, Plumlee, Washington).

Turnovers: 13 (Hayward 4, Washington 3, Ball 2, Bridges 2, Oubre Jr. 2).

Steals: 8 (Martin 2, Rozier 2, Ball, Bridges, Smith, Washington).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PORTLANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Little29:581-41-21-8623
Nance Jr.35:504-62-21-71410
Nurkic14:445-80-01-42610
Lillard37:1412-1913-141-48143
Powell40:105-150-00-35414
Covington31:573-100-02-10327
McLemore26:4610-160-00-20028
Simons18:013-60-00-0218
Watford5:201-10-01-3002
Totals240:0044-8516-187-412720125

Percentages: FG .518, FT .889.

3-Point Goals: 21-47, .447 (McLemore 8-13, Lillard 6-11, Powell 4-10, Simons 2-4, Covington 1-6, Nurkic 0-1, Little 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Little 3, Covington 2, Watford).

Turnovers: 15 (Lillard 3, Little 3, Simons 3, McLemore 2, Covington, Nance Jr., Powell, Watford).

Steals: 7 (Covington 2, McLemore 2, Lillard, Little, Powell).

Technical Fouls: None.

Charlotte24313130116
Portland41402222125

A_18,399 (19,393). T_2:08.

