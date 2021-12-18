CHARLOTTE (116)
Bridges 6-12 2-2 14, Hayward 2-8 0-0 6, Plumlee 4-7 1-2 9, Ball 11-17 2-2 27, Rozier 1-10 0-0 2, Martin 5-5 3-4 14, McDaniels 2-5 0-0 4, Washington 4-8 4-4 16, Oubre Jr. 6-14 3-4 18, Smith 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 44-92 15-18 116.
PORTLAND (125)
Little 1-4 1-2 3, Nance Jr. 4-6 2-2 10, Nurkic 5-8 0-0 10, Lillard 12-19 13-14 43, Powell 5-15 0-0 14, Covington 3-10 0-0 7, Watford 1-1 0-0 2, McLemore 10-16 0-0 28, Simons 3-6 0-0 8. Totals 44-85 16-18 125.
|Charlotte
|24
|31
|31
|30
|—
|116
|Portland
|41
|40
|22
|22
|—
|125
3-Point Goals_Charlotte 13-37 (Washington 4-8, Ball 3-5, Oubre Jr. 3-9, Hayward 2-5, Bridges 0-2, Rozier 0-2, Smith 0-2, McDaniels 0-3), Portland 21-47 (McLemore 8-13, Lillard 6-11, Powell 4-10, Simons 2-4, Covington 1-6, Little 0-2). Fouled Out_Charlotte None, Portland 1 (Nurkic). Rebounds_Charlotte 38 (Bridges 6), Portland 41 (Covington 10). Assists_Charlotte 29 (Bridges 11), Portland 27 (Lillard 8). Total Fouls_Charlotte 19, Portland 20. A_18,399 (19,393)