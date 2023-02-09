North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy in the morning, then off and on rain showers during the afternoon hours. High 46F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly in the evening. Low around 40F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.