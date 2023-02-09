GOLDEN STATE (122)
D.Green 2-7 0-0 4, Wiggins 7-14 2-2 18, Looney 2-2 1-2 5, Poole 13-25 5-5 38, Thompson 12-28 0-0 31, Kuminga 1-4 0-0 2, J.Green 1-2 0-0 2, Jerome 2-3 0-0 4, DiVincenzo 6-12 1-1 18. Totals 46-97 9-10 122.
PORTLAND (125)
Grant 7-12 7-8 22, Payton II 3-4 2-2 9, Eubanks 5-6 0-0 10, Lillard 8-21 16-16 33, Simons 4-12 1-1 11, Walker 3-3 3-3 10, Watford 4-7 0-0 8, Little 4-6 0-0 9, Sharpe 5-7 2-2 13. Totals 43-78 31-32 125.
|Golden State
|27
|40
|28
|27
|—
|122
|Portland
|34
|29
|32
|30
|—
|125
3-Point Goals_Golden State 21-49 (Poole 7-12, Thompson 7-19, DiVincenzo 5-10, Wiggins 2-3, D.Green 0-1, J.Green 0-1, Jerome 0-1, Kuminga 0-2), Portland 8-27 (Simons 2-7, Walker 1-1, Payton II 1-2, Sharpe 1-2, Little 1-3, Grant 1-4, Lillard 1-7, Watford 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 32 (Wiggins 10), Portland 47 (Lillard 10). Assists_Golden State 31 (D.Green, Poole 7), Portland 25 (Lillard 11). Total Fouls_Golden State 24, Portland 16. A_18,450 (19,393)
