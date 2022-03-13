WASHINGTON (118)
Caldwell-Pope 6-16 9-9 26, Kuzma 7-17 4-4 22, Gafford 5-6 4-4 14, Kispert 6-9 0-1 15, Neto 2-5 0-0 4, Avdija 0-3 0-0 0, Gill 2-4 2-2 6, Hachimura 4-7 2-2 12, Bryant 2-4 5-5 9, Satoransky 0-5 0-0 0, Smith 5-7 0-0 10. Totals 39-83 26-27 118.
PORTLAND (127)
Elleby 4-9 1-1 10, Watford 11-16 5-5 27, Eubanks 9-14 2-2 20, Hart 15-21 8-8 44, Williams 4-15 1-2 10, Brown III 3-6 2-2 9, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 2-5 0-0 6, McLemore 0-7 1-2 1. Totals 48-93 20-22 127.
|Washington
|26
|28
|37
|27
|—
|118
|Portland
|38
|34
|31
|24
|—
|127
3-Point Goals_Washington 14-34 (Caldwell-Pope 5-10, Kuzma 4-8, Kispert 3-6, Hachimura 2-4, Bryant 0-1, Gill 0-1, Neto 0-1, Smith 0-1, Satoransky 0-2), Portland 11-30 (Hart 6-9, Johnson 2-3, Brown III 1-2, Elleby 1-3, Williams 1-5, Eubanks 0-1, Watford 0-2, McLemore 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 35 (Kispert 5), Portland 43 (Eubanks 12). Assists_Washington 26 (Caldwell-Pope, Neto, Smith 5), Portland 21 (Hart 6). Total Fouls_Washington 16, Portland 21. A_17,524 (19,393)