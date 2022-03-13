FGFTReb
WASHINGTON
Caldwell-Pope32:056-169-91-45526
Kuzma30:207-174-41-33222
Gafford14:455-64-43-40214
Kispert39:096-90-10-51015
Neto17:102-50-00-2514
Smith25:055-70-01-45210
Bryant22:522-45-51-4119
Hachimura17:244-72-20-20012
Satoransky15:590-50-01-4410
Avdija13:350-30-00-1110
Gill11:362-42-21-2116
Totals240:0039-8326-279-352616118

Percentages: FG .470, FT .963.

3-Point Goals: 14-34, .412 (Caldwell-Pope 5-10, Kuzma 4-8, Kispert 3-6, Hachimura 2-4, Bryant 0-1, Gill 0-1, Neto 0-1, Smith 0-1, Satoransky 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Bryant 3, Kispert 2, Kuzma, Neto, Satoransky).

Turnovers: 14 (Kuzma 4, Hachimura 3, Smith 3, Satoransky 2, Caldwell-Pope, Gafford).

Steals: 7 (Satoransky 2, Avdija, Caldwell-Pope, Hachimura, Neto, Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PORTLANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Elleby36:424-91-13-52410
Watford38:2411-165-52-63327
Eubanks38:329-142-24-123220
Hart35:4915-218-80-86444
Williams39:564-151-21-54110
Brown III16:553-62-21-3059
McLemore15:310-71-20-1111
Johnson14:492-50-01-1216
Hughes3:220-00-00-2000
Totals240:0048-9320-2212-432121127

Percentages: FG .516, FT .909.

3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Hart 6-9, Johnson 2-3, Brown III 1-2, Elleby 1-3, Williams 1-5, Eubanks 0-1, Watford 0-2, McLemore 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown III, Eubanks, Williams).

Turnovers: 11 (Hart 3, Elleby 2, Eubanks 2, Brown III, Hughes, Johnson, Williams).

Steals: 10 (Hart 4, Watford 2, Brown III, Elleby, Johnson, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

Washington26283727118
Portland38343124127

A_17,524 (19,393). T_2:08.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

