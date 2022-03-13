|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Caldwell-Pope
|32:05
|6-16
|9-9
|1-4
|5
|5
|26
|Kuzma
|30:20
|7-17
|4-4
|1-3
|3
|2
|22
|Gafford
|14:45
|5-6
|4-4
|3-4
|0
|2
|14
|Kispert
|39:09
|6-9
|0-1
|0-5
|1
|0
|15
|Neto
|17:10
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|5
|1
|4
|Smith
|25:05
|5-7
|0-0
|1-4
|5
|2
|10
|Bryant
|22:52
|2-4
|5-5
|1-4
|1
|1
|9
|Hachimura
|17:24
|4-7
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|12
|Satoransky
|15:59
|0-5
|0-0
|1-4
|4
|1
|0
|Avdija
|13:35
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Gill
|11:36
|2-4
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|1
|6
|Totals
|240:00
|39-83
|26-27
|9-35
|26
|16
|118
Percentages: FG .470, FT .963.
3-Point Goals: 14-34, .412 (Caldwell-Pope 5-10, Kuzma 4-8, Kispert 3-6, Hachimura 2-4, Bryant 0-1, Gill 0-1, Neto 0-1, Smith 0-1, Satoransky 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Bryant 3, Kispert 2, Kuzma, Neto, Satoransky).
Turnovers: 14 (Kuzma 4, Hachimura 3, Smith 3, Satoransky 2, Caldwell-Pope, Gafford).
Steals: 7 (Satoransky 2, Avdija, Caldwell-Pope, Hachimura, Neto, Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PORTLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Elleby
|36:42
|4-9
|1-1
|3-5
|2
|4
|10
|Watford
|38:24
|11-16
|5-5
|2-6
|3
|3
|27
|Eubanks
|38:32
|9-14
|2-2
|4-12
|3
|2
|20
|Hart
|35:49
|15-21
|8-8
|0-8
|6
|4
|44
|Williams
|39:56
|4-15
|1-2
|1-5
|4
|1
|10
|Brown III
|16:55
|3-6
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|5
|9
|McLemore
|15:31
|0-7
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|1
|Johnson
|14:49
|2-5
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|1
|6
|Hughes
|3:22
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|48-93
|20-22
|12-43
|21
|21
|127
Percentages: FG .516, FT .909.
3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Hart 6-9, Johnson 2-3, Brown III 1-2, Elleby 1-3, Williams 1-5, Eubanks 0-1, Watford 0-2, McLemore 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown III, Eubanks, Williams).
Turnovers: 11 (Hart 3, Elleby 2, Eubanks 2, Brown III, Hughes, Johnson, Williams).
Steals: 10 (Hart 4, Watford 2, Brown III, Elleby, Johnson, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Washington
|26
|28
|37
|27
|—
|118
|Portland
|38
|34
|31
|24
|—
|127
A_17,524 (19,393). T_2:08.