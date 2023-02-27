FGFTReb
HOUSTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Martin Jr.32:545-104-50-84414
Smith Jr.37:383-113-62-8439
Sengun24:468-161-28-105417
Tate25:137-113-41-22517
Washington Jr.31:553-102-20-43010
Nix30:167-190-00-13316
Eason28:276-122-25-103415
Christopher14:361-50-00-1013
Garuba7:551-10-00-1013
Marjanovic6:184-52-42-30110
Totals240:0045-10017-2518-482426114

Percentages: FG .450, FT .680.

3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Nix 2-7, Washington Jr. 2-7, Eason 1-1, Garuba 1-1, Christopher 1-3, Martin Jr. 0-1, Tate 0-2, Smith Jr. 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Smith Jr. 2).

Turnovers: 13 (Nix 3, Martin Jr. 2, Sengun 2, Smith Jr. 2, Eason, Marjanovic, Tate, Washington Jr.).

Steals: 7 (Eason 2, Christopher, Martin Jr., Nix, Smith Jr., Washington Jr.).

Technical Fouls: Tate, 3:17 second.

FGFTReb
PORTLANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Grant32:185-102-21-51413
Reddish31:142-32-20-2437
Eubanks22:242-25-102-8049
Lillard39:1022-3814-141-66071
Thybulle35:383-60-01-3268
Watford23:362-32-50-3226
Little20:093-32-20-92211
Sharpe13:232-50-00-0004
Walker12:351-50-01-1002
Johnson8:490-20-00-0300
Knox II0:390-00-00-0000
Totals240:0042-7727-356-372021131

Percentages: FG .545, FT .771.

3-Point Goals: 20-39, .513 (Lillard 13-22, Little 3-3, Thybulle 2-5, Grant 1-2, Reddish 1-2, Johnson 0-1, Sharpe 0-2, Walker 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Eubanks 2, Walker 2, Little, Sharpe, Thybulle).

Turnovers: 13 (Grant 4, Sharpe 3, Lillard 2, Watford 2, Eubanks, Johnson).

Steals: 7 (Reddish 3, Thybulle 2, Eubanks, Grant).

Technical Fouls: Lillard, 5:05 second; Thybulle, 8:59 third.

Houston31273026114
Portland32412929131

A_19,215 (19,393). T_2:18.

