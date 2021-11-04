PORTLAND (133)
Covington 6-12 0-0 15, Powell 0-6 0-0 0, Nurkic 4-10 3-5 11, Lillard 6-14 7-7 23, McCollum 9-13 0-0 20, Anthony 5-6 2-2 13, Hollis-Jefferson 1-2 0-0 2, Jones Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Leaf 1-1 0-0 2, Giles III 2-5 0-0 5, Elleby 1-3 0-0 2, Little 0-5 1-2 1, Kanter 6-14 0-0 12, Blevins 0-2 0-0 0, Simons 9-13 0-0 27. Totals 50-106 13-16 133.
INDIANA (112)
Brissett 5-11 4-6 18, Sumner 1-6 1-2 4, Sampson 3-5 0-0 6, Brogdon 5-14 7-7 18, LeVert 7-14 2-2 16, Martin 3-4 1-2 9, McDermott 6-9 1-3 13, J.Holiday 2-4 0-0 5, Brimah 2-2 2-2 6, A.Holiday 1-7 2-2 4, McConnell 4-8 0-0 9, Stanley 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 40-86 22-28 112.
|Portland
|34
|39
|40
|20
|—
|133
|Indiana
|35
|27
|16
|34
|—
|112
3-Point Goals_Portland 20-35 (Simons 9-10, Lillard 4-8, Covington 3-5, McCollum 2-4, Giles III 1-2, Elleby 0-2, Little 0-2), Indiana 10-30 (Brissett 4-7, Martin 2-2, J.Holiday 1-3, Sumner 1-3, Brogdon 1-7, A.Holiday 0-2, LeVert 0-2, McDermott 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 57 (Kanter 14), Indiana 38 (Brissett 10). Assists_Portland 26 (Lillard 6), Indiana 25 (McConnell 6). Total Fouls_Portland 19, Indiana 17. A_0 (20,000)