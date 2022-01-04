|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ATLANTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Huerter
|36:45
|8-16
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|4
|18
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|18:31
|3-5
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|5
|8
|Capela
|31:31
|10-10
|2-5
|3-11
|1
|4
|22
|Mays
|21:47
|2-6
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|4
|Young
|37:24
|17-26
|15-15
|1-4
|14
|1
|56
|Gallinari
|34:39
|3-14
|0-0
|2-11
|4
|3
|7
|Wright
|32:23
|2-5
|2-2
|1-5
|3
|0
|8
|Okongwu
|16:29
|3-3
|2-2
|2-2
|0
|3
|8
|L.Williams
|10:31
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|2
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|48-88
|21-24
|9-39
|31
|24
|131
Percentages: FG .545, FT .875.
3-Point Goals: 14-41, .341 (Young 7-12, Luwawu-Cabarrot 2-4, Wright 2-5, Huerter 2-8, Gallinari 1-7, L.Williams 0-2, Mays 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Luwawu-Cabarrot, Okongwu).
Turnovers: 12 (Young 4, Gallinari 2, Huerter 2, Luwawu-Cabarrot 2, L.Williams, Mays).
Steals: 6 (Mays 2, Wright 2, Luwawu-Cabarrot, Okongwu).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PORTLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Little
|35:49
|8-14
|2-3
|4-9
|2
|1
|22
|Nance Jr.
|35:19
|1-4
|0-0
|1-5
|5
|5
|2
|Nurkic
|26:15
|8-18
|5-7
|5-12
|5
|4
|21
|Powell
|36:00
|9-13
|6-7
|1-6
|4
|2
|26
|Simons
|38:30
|13-21
|8-8
|0-3
|7
|3
|43
|Covington
|23:57
|1-3
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|2
|4
|McLemore
|21:32
|4-9
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|10
|Smith Jr.
|12:09
|1-4
|0-0
|1-1
|3
|0
|3
|Watford
|10:29
|2-3
|1-1
|0-1
|1
|1
|5
|Totals
|240:00
|47-89
|24-28
|12-41
|29
|19
|136
Percentages: FG .528, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 18-41, .439 (Simons 9-16, Little 4-5, Powell 2-5, McLemore 2-7, Smith Jr. 1-2, Covington 0-2, Nance Jr. 0-2, Nurkic 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Nance Jr., Smith Jr., Watford).
Turnovers: 9 (Nurkic 2, Powell 2, Simons 2, Little, McLemore, Smith Jr.).
Steals: 10 (Covington 4, Powell 4, Little, Nurkic).
Technical Fouls: Nurkic, 2:24 second; Covington, 4:50 third.
|Atlanta
|32
|33
|40
|26
|—
|131
|Portland
|36
|34
|30
|36
|—
|136
A_15,091 (19,393). T_2:14.