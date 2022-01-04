FGFTReb
ATLANTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Huerter36:458-160-00-22418
Luwawu-Cabarrot18:313-50-00-1258
Capela31:3110-102-53-111422
Mays21:472-60-00-2224
Young37:2417-2615-151-414156
Gallinari34:393-140-02-11437
Wright32:232-52-21-5308
Okongwu16:293-32-22-2038
L.Williams10:310-30-00-1320
Totals240:0048-8821-249-393124131

Percentages: FG .545, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 14-41, .341 (Young 7-12, Luwawu-Cabarrot 2-4, Wright 2-5, Huerter 2-8, Gallinari 1-7, L.Williams 0-2, Mays 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Luwawu-Cabarrot, Okongwu).

Turnovers: 12 (Young 4, Gallinari 2, Huerter 2, Luwawu-Cabarrot 2, L.Williams, Mays).

Steals: 6 (Mays 2, Wright 2, Luwawu-Cabarrot, Okongwu).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PORTLANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Little35:498-142-34-92122
Nance Jr.35:191-40-01-5552
Nurkic26:158-185-75-125421
Powell36:009-136-71-64226
Simons38:3013-218-80-37343
Covington23:571-32-20-4124
McLemore21:324-90-00-01110
Smith Jr.12:091-40-01-1303
Watford10:292-31-10-1115
Totals240:0047-8924-2812-412919136

Percentages: FG .528, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 18-41, .439 (Simons 9-16, Little 4-5, Powell 2-5, McLemore 2-7, Smith Jr. 1-2, Covington 0-2, Nance Jr. 0-2, Nurkic 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Nance Jr., Smith Jr., Watford).

Turnovers: 9 (Nurkic 2, Powell 2, Simons 2, Little, McLemore, Smith Jr.).

Steals: 10 (Covington 4, Powell 4, Little, Nurkic).

Technical Fouls: Nurkic, 2:24 second; Covington, 4:50 third.

Atlanta32334026131
Portland36343036136

A_15,091 (19,393). T_2:14.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you