ATLANTA (131)
Huerter 8-16 0-0 18, Luwawu-Cabarrot 3-5 0-0 8, Capela 10-10 2-5 22, Mays 2-6 0-0 4, Young 17-26 15-15 56, Gallinari 3-14 0-0 7, Okongwu 3-3 2-2 8, L.Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Wright 2-5 2-2 8. Totals 48-88 21-24 131.
PORTLAND (136)
Little 8-14 2-3 22, Nance Jr. 1-4 0-0 2, Nurkic 8-18 5-7 21, Powell 9-13 6-7 26, Simons 13-21 8-8 43, Covington 1-3 2-2 4, Watford 2-3 1-1 5, McLemore 4-9 0-0 10, Smith Jr. 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 47-89 24-28 136.
|Atlanta
|32
|33
|40
|26
|—
|131
|Portland
|36
|34
|30
|36
|—
|136
3-Point Goals_Atlanta 14-41 (Young 7-12, Luwawu-Cabarrot 2-4, Wright 2-5, Huerter 2-8, Gallinari 1-7, L.Williams 0-2, Mays 0-3), Portland 18-41 (Simons 9-16, Little 4-5, Powell 2-5, McLemore 2-7, Smith Jr. 1-2, Covington 0-2, Nance Jr. 0-2, Nurkic 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 39 (Capela, Gallinari 11), Portland 41 (Nurkic 12). Assists_Atlanta 31 (Young 14), Portland 29 (Simons 7). Total Fouls_Atlanta 24, Portland 19. A_15,091 (19,393)