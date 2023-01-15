DALLAS (123)
Bullock 4-9 0-0 10, Wood 8-22 6-7 23, Powell 4-6 2-2 10, Dinwiddie 7-15 12-14 28, Ntilikina 1-5 0-0 2, Bertans 4-7 0-0 11, Pinson 1-3 0-0 3, Hardy 8-17 6-9 25, Lawson 2-2 1-1 6, Wright IV 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 41-89 27-33 123.
PORTLAND (140)
Grant 7-10 2-2 20, Hart 3-11 1-2 8, Nurkic 5-8 8-8 20, Lillard 10-17 16-16 40, Simons 7-16 4-5 20, Brown III 1-1 0-0 2, Walker 2-6 3-5 7, Watford 0-1 0-0 0, Eubanks 1-2 2-2 4, Little 3-6 1-2 10, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Payton II 2-2 0-0 5, Sharpe 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 43-85 37-42 140.
|Dallas
|31
|23
|41
|28
|—
|123
|Portland
|33
|28
|37
|42
|—
|140
3-Point Goals_Dallas 14-42 (Bertans 3-6, Hardy 3-10, Bullock 2-6, Dinwiddie 2-6, Lawson 1-1, Wright IV 1-1, Pinson 1-2, Wood 1-8, Ntilikina 0-2), Portland 17-44 (Grant 4-5, Lillard 4-9, Little 3-5, Nurkic 2-4, Simons 2-8, Payton II 1-1, Hart 1-6, Watford 0-1, Sharpe 0-2, Walker 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 39 (Wood 16), Portland 41 (Hart 12). Assists_Dallas 31 (Dinwiddie 9), Portland 28 (Lillard 6). Total Fouls_Dallas 29, Portland 29. A_19,393 (19,393)
