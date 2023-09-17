Portland112
Austin FC011

First Half_1, Portland, Mora, 3, 39th minute.

Second Half_2, Portland, Evander, 8 (Mora), 64th; 3, Austin FC, Driussi, 9, 75th.

Goalies_Portland, David Matthew Bingham, Hunter Sulte; Austin FC, Bradley Stuver, Damian Las.

Yellow Cards_Wolff, Austin FC, 57th; Cascante, Austin FC, 61st; Antony, Portland, 90th+7.

Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Jeffrey Swartzel, Eduardo Jeff, Sorin Stoica. 4th Official_Elton Garcia.

Lineups

Portland_David Matthew Bingham; Claudio Bravo, Zac McGraw, Eric Miller (Juan David Mosquera, 80th), Dario Zuparic; Yimmi Chara (Bryan Acosta, 71st), Evander (Larrys Mabiala, 90th), Santiago Moreno (Antony, 90th), Cristhian Paredes; Dairon Asprilla, Felipe Mora (Franck Boli, 71st).

Austin FC_Bradley Stuver; Julio Cascante, Jon Gallagher, Nicholas Lima, Leo Vaisanen; Daniel Pereira, Alexander Ring, Owen Wolff (Ethan Finlay, 69th); Sebastian Driussi, Emiliano Rigoni, Gyasi Zardes (Will Bruin, 69th, CJ Fodrey, 86th).

