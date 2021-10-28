|San Jose
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Portland
|1
|1
|—
|2
First Half_1, Portland, Chara, 2 (Mora), 34th minute.
Second Half_2, Portland, Asprilla, 10, 55th.
Goalies_San Jose, JT Marcinkowski, Daniel Vega; Portland, Steve Clark, Aljaz Ivacic.
Yellow Cards_Lopez, San Jose, 19th; Paredes, Portland, 20th; Chara, Portland, 27th; Remedi, San Jose, 50th; Asprilla, Portland, 57th.
Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Ryan Graves, Jeffrey Swartzel, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Mark Allatin.
A_16,086.
Lineups
San Jose_JT Marcinkowski; Tanner Beason, Nathan, Tommy Thompson (Marcos Lopez, 46th); Cristian Espinoza (Carlos Fierro, 60th), Eduardo Lopez, Eric Remedi (Chris Wondolowski, 60th), Jackson Yueill; Jeremy Ebobisse, Benjamin Kikanovic (Cade Cowell, 60th), Andy Rios (Paul Marie, 46th).
Portland_Steve Clark; Pablo Bonilla, Bill Tuiloma, Jose Van Rankin, Dario Zuparic; Diego Chara, Santiago Moreno (Sebastian Blanco, 78th), Cristhian Paredes (George Fochive, 68th); Dairon Asprilla (Marvin Loria, 85th), Yimmi Chara, Felipe Mora (Jaroslaw Niezgoda, 78th).