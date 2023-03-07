PORTLAND (23-8)
Cochrane 2-7 0-0 4, Fowler 7-14 1-2 15, Burnham 6-13 4-6 19, Meek 4-5 2-2 12, Shearer 3-13 2-4 9, Frawley 1-3 2-2 5, Kaitu'u 0-2 0-0 0, Lenzie 0-3 0-0 0, Bruno 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-60 11-16 64
GONZAGA (28-4)
Ejim 7-13 7-8 21, Hollingsworth 4-8 2-2 11, Maxwell 2-8 0-0 5, Kaylynne Truong 7-14 0-0 18, Williams 2-7 0-0 4, Little 0-0 0-0 0, Stokes 0-0 1-2 1, Kayleigh Truong 0-3 0-0 0, Huijbens 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 22-54 10-12 60
|Portland
|14
|8
|26
|16
|—
|64
|Gonzaga
|15
|18
|13
|14
|—
|60
3-Point Goals_Portland 7-27 (Fowler 0-2, Burnham 3-7, Meek 2-3, Shearer 1-8, Frawley 1-3, Kaitu'u 0-1, Lenzie 0-3), Gonzaga 6-18 (Hollingsworth 1-1, Maxwell 1-6, Kayly.Truong 4-7, Williams 0-2, Kayle.Truong 0-2). Assists_Portland 17 (Cochrane 5), Gonzaga 12 (Kayly.Truong 5). Fouled Out_Portland Burnham, Gonzaga Ejim. Rebounds_Portland 27 (Fowler 11), Gonzaga 40 (Ejim 14). Total Fouls_Portland 15, Gonzaga 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
