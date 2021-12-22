PORTLAND (9-6)
Sjolund 1-4 0-0 3, Wood 7-9 2-2 18, Austin 2-9 0-0 5, Meadows 4-11 0-0 12, Robertson 4-12 2-2 13, Nduka 2-3 0-0 4, Silveira 3-7 0-1 6, Svetozarevic 1-2 0-0 2, Vucinic 1-1 0-0 2, Harvey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 4-5 65.
UC DAVIS (6-4)
Anigwe 4-8 0-0 9, Adebayo 2-4 1-1 5, Fuller 5-12 3-4 17, Manjon 10-21 0-0 20, Pepper 2-12 0-0 4, Milling 1-4 2-2 5, McGill 0-0 0-0 0, Murphy 0-1 0-0 0, Borra 0-0 0-0 0, DeBruhl 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 6-7 60.
Halftime_UC Davis 34-33. 3-Point Goals_Portland 11-21 (Meadows 4-6, Robertson 3-6, Wood 2-3, Sjolund 1-2, Austin 1-4), UC Davis 6-18 (Fuller 4-7, Anigwe 1-2, Milling 1-3, Adebayo 0-1, Manjon 0-2, Pepper 0-3). Rebounds_Portland 36 (Wood, Austin 6), UC Davis 30 (Manjon 8). Assists_Portland 11 (Meadows 6), UC Davis 12 (Manjon 5). Total Fouls_Portland 9, UC Davis 14. A_574 (7,600).