PORTLAND (5-1)
Vucinic 2-4 1-2 5, M.Wood 4-10 1-2 10, Austin 7-17 0-0 15, Meadows 2-7 1-1 5, Robertson 5-12 0-1 12, Silveira 6-11 1-3 13, Perry 1-2 0-0 3, Nduka 3-4 0-0 6, Sjolund 0-1 0-0 0, Harvey 0-0 0-1 0, Svetozarevic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-69 4-10 69.
PORTLAND ST. (2-2)
Jean-Marie 7-17 3-4 17, Thomas 3-12 2-2 9, Carter 2-8 0-0 4, Starks 1-5 1-2 3, Ruffin 3-12 0-0 6, Alley 5-9 0-0 11, Dawson 0-5 0-0 0, Burke 2-3 0-0 4, Eyman 0-1 0-0 0, Nelson 0-1 0-0 0, Curtiss 0-0 0-0 0, T.Wood 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-73 6-8 54.
Halftime_Portland 37-20. 3-Point Goals_Portland 5-20 (Robertson 2-6, Perry 1-1, M.Wood 1-4, Austin 1-6, Meadows 0-1, Sjolund 0-1, Svetozarevic 0-1), Portland St. 2-23 (Alley 1-3, Thomas 1-5, Burke 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Carter 0-2, Jean-Marie 0-2, Dawson 0-3, Ruffin 0-3, Starks 0-3). Rebounds_Portland 44 (M.Wood 10), Portland St. 38 (Jean-Marie 10). Assists_Portland 13 (Robertson 5), Portland St. 10 (Alley 3). Total Fouls_Portland 14, Portland St. 15. A_1,352 (3,000).