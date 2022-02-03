|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PORTLAND (14-4)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cochrane
|33
|8-9
|2-2
|1-5
|5
|2
|18
|Fowler
|34
|8-16
|6-6
|4-7
|8
|0
|23
|Frawley
|27
|2-2
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|0
|6
|Andrews
|13
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|2
|Muhlheim
|25
|1-5
|2-3
|0-2
|0
|2
|5
|Kaitu'u
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Pflug
|27
|4-6
|5-7
|0-3
|4
|4
|13
|Bruno
|14
|2-3
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|3
|6
|Meek
|13
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Sewell
|6
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-50
|17-21
|7-28
|20
|13
|75
Percentages: FG 54.0, FT 81.0.
3-Point Goals: 4-12, 33.3 (Fowler 1-1, Frawley 1-1, Muhlheim 1-5, Bruno 1-1, Andrews 0-2, Meek 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Cochrane 2)
Turnovers: 18 (Fowler 4, Cochrane 3, Muhlheim 3, Andrews 2, Team 2, Frawley 1, Kaitu'u 1, Pflug 1, Meek 1)
Steals: 13 (Cochrane 5, Muhlheim 3, Pflug 2, Fowler 1, Andrews 1, Bruno 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BYU (18-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gustin
|32
|6-12
|0-0
|4-8
|1
|3
|12
|Albiero
|31
|2-7
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|4
|5
|Gonzales
|38
|8-14
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|4
|16
|Graham
|38
|4-10
|2-2
|1-6
|4
|3
|12
|Harding
|30
|2-6
|8-8
|1-2
|3
|4
|13
|Hamson
|10
|2-2
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|4
|Smiler
|11
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Falatea
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-57
|10-10
|8-25
|14
|22
|64
Percentages: FG 43.9, FT 100.0.
3-Point Goals: 4-18, 22.2 (Graham 2-7, Albiero 1-3, Harding 1-3, Gonzales 0-1, Smiler 0-2, Falatea 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Gustin 1, Graham 1)
Turnovers: 20 (Harding 6, Gonzales 4, Team 3, Graham 2, Gustin 1, Albiero 1, Hamson 1, Smiler 1, Falatea 1)
Steals: 10 (Albiero 3, Gustin 2, Gonzales 2, Graham 2, Harding 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|BYU
|18
|9
|15
|22
|—
|64
|Portland
|18
|21
|14
|22
|—
|75
A_533
Officials_Kenneth Nash, Teresa Turner, Cathi Cornell