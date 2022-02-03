FGFTReb
PORTLAND (14-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cochrane338-92-21-55218
Fowler348-166-64-78023
Frawley272-21-20-2106
Andrews131-50-00-1212
Muhlheim251-52-30-2025
Kaitu'u80-00-00-1000
Pflug274-65-70-34413
Bruno142-31-10-0036
Meek130-20-00-2010
Sewell61-20-01-2002
Team00-00-01-3000
Totals20027-5017-217-28201375

Percentages: FG 54.0, FT 81.0.

3-Point Goals: 4-12, 33.3 (Fowler 1-1, Frawley 1-1, Muhlheim 1-5, Bruno 1-1, Andrews 0-2, Meek 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Cochrane 2)

Turnovers: 18 (Fowler 4, Cochrane 3, Muhlheim 3, Andrews 2, Team 2, Frawley 1, Kaitu'u 1, Pflug 1, Meek 1)

Steals: 13 (Cochrane 5, Muhlheim 3, Pflug 2, Fowler 1, Andrews 1, Bruno 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
BYU (18-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gustin326-120-04-81312
Albiero312-70-00-2245
Gonzales388-140-00-22416
Graham384-102-21-64312
Harding302-68-81-23413
Hamson102-20-01-3114
Smiler111-40-00-0102
Falatea100-20-00-0030
Team00-00-01-2000
Totals20025-5710-108-25142264

Percentages: FG 43.9, FT 100.0.

3-Point Goals: 4-18, 22.2 (Graham 2-7, Albiero 1-3, Harding 1-3, Gonzales 0-1, Smiler 0-2, Falatea 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Gustin 1, Graham 1)

Turnovers: 20 (Harding 6, Gonzales 4, Team 3, Graham 2, Gustin 1, Albiero 1, Hamson 1, Smiler 1, Falatea 1)

Steals: 10 (Albiero 3, Gustin 2, Gonzales 2, Graham 2, Harding 1)

Technical Fouls: None

BYU189152264
Portland1821142275

A_533

Officials_Kenneth Nash, Teresa Turner, Cathi Cornell

