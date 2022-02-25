|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PORTLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Sjolund
|25
|3-7
|0-0
|2-5
|2
|2
|8
|Wood
|38
|6-14
|3-4
|3-8
|0
|2
|18
|Austin
|40
|5-13
|7-9
|0-4
|6
|2
|18
|Nduka
|22
|2-3
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|4
|4
|Robertson
|40
|4-12
|5-8
|2-8
|2
|3
|15
|Meadows
|35
|4-7
|2-2
|1-4
|2
|1
|12
|Totals
|200
|24-56
|17-23
|8-34
|12
|14
|75
Percentages: FG .429, FT .739.
3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Wood 3-9, Meadows 2-2, Robertson 2-6, Sjolund 2-6, Austin 1-6).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Sjolund).
Turnovers: 11 (Wood 4, Meadows 2, Robertson 2, Sjolund 2, Nduka).
Steals: 4 (Robertson 3, Nduka).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PACIFIC
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anderson
|38
|11-19
|4-4
|1-9
|3
|5
|26
|Bailey
|14
|2-5
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|3
|4
|Bell
|31
|1-6
|2-2
|2-5
|3
|0
|4
|Avdalovic
|38
|2-7
|3-4
|0-5
|0
|2
|9
|Crockrell
|23
|1-8
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|3
|4
|Blake
|26
|4-6
|3-6
|0-2
|2
|4
|14
|Wilson-Rouse
|21
|1-4
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|3
|4
|Byers
|7
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Freeman
|2
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|24-59
|16-20
|4-28
|11
|22
|69
Percentages: FG .407, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Blake 3-4, Avdalovic 2-7, Bailey 0-1, Bell 0-1, Crockrell 0-1, Byers 0-2, Wilson-Rouse 0-2, Anderson 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Bell 3, Anderson).
Turnovers: 9 (Blake 2, Wilson-Rouse 2, Anderson, Avdalovic, Bailey, Bell, Crockrell).
Steals: 9 (Anderson 2, Avdalovic 2, Wilson-Rouse 2, Bailey, Bell, Blake).
Technical Fouls: Bailey, 1:27 second.
|Portland
|43
|32
|—
|75
|Pacific
|39
|30
|—
|69
A_1,093 (6,150).