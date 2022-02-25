FGFTReb
PORTLANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Sjolund253-70-02-5228
Wood386-143-43-80218
Austin405-137-90-46218
Nduka222-30-00-5044
Robertson404-125-82-82315
Meadows354-72-21-42112
Totals20024-5617-238-34121475

Percentages: FG .429, FT .739.

3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Wood 3-9, Meadows 2-2, Robertson 2-6, Sjolund 2-6, Austin 1-6).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Sjolund).

Turnovers: 11 (Wood 4, Meadows 2, Robertson 2, Sjolund 2, Nduka).

Steals: 4 (Robertson 3, Nduka).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PACIFICMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anderson3811-194-41-93526
Bailey142-50-01-4034
Bell311-62-22-5304
Avdalovic382-73-40-5029
Crockrell231-82-20-1234
Blake264-63-60-22414
Wilson-Rouse211-42-20-2134
Byers71-30-00-0012
Freeman21-10-00-0012
Totals20024-5916-204-28112269

Percentages: FG .407, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Blake 3-4, Avdalovic 2-7, Bailey 0-1, Bell 0-1, Crockrell 0-1, Byers 0-2, Wilson-Rouse 0-2, Anderson 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Bell 3, Anderson).

Turnovers: 9 (Blake 2, Wilson-Rouse 2, Anderson, Avdalovic, Bailey, Bell, Crockrell).

Steals: 9 (Anderson 2, Avdalovic 2, Wilson-Rouse 2, Bailey, Bell, Blake).

Technical Fouls: Bailey, 1:27 second.

Portland433275
Pacific393069

A_1,093 (6,150).

