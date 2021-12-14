CAL POLY (3-7)
Koroma 5-9 2-5 13, Davison 7-15 1-2 17, Franklin 0-1 0-0 0, Pierce 4-7 2-2 11, Taylor 8-11 10-10 27, Kennedy 1-4 0-0 2, Stevenson 2-4 0-0 4, Colvin 0-1 0-0 0, Sanders 1-1 0-0 3, Jaakkola 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-54 15-19 77.
PORTLAND (8-3)
Sjolund 6-11 3-4 20, Wood 3-8 0-0 7, Austin 4-8 1-2 12, Meadows 5-8 3-3 13, Robertson 3-11 8-8 16, Silveira 4-7 0-0 8, Nduka 0-1 0-0 0, Svetozarevic 0-1 2-2 2, Vucinic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 17-19 78.
Halftime_37-37. 3-Point Goals_Cal Poly 6-15 (Davison 2-5, Koroma 1-1, Sanders 1-1, Pierce 1-2, Taylor 1-3, Stevenson 0-1, Kennedy 0-2), Portland 11-25 (Sjolund 5-10, Austin 3-4, Robertson 2-7, Wood 1-3, Svetozarevic 0-1). Fouled Out_Taylor. Rebounds_Cal Poly 33 (Taylor 8), Portland 26 (Wood 5). Assists_Cal Poly 10 (Davison 3), Portland 17 (Robertson 7). Total Fouls_Cal Poly 19, Portland 14. A_889 (4,852).