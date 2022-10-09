|LincolnCA
|0
|0
|0
|6
|—
|6
|Portland St.
|7
|28
|13
|0
|—
|48
First Quarter
PRST_Chachere 9 run (Smith kick), 04:58
Second Quarter
PRST_Griffin 23 pass from Chachere (Smith kick), 14:19
PRST_Talalemotu 32 pass from Chachere (Smith kick), 11:30
PRST_Talalemotu 29 pass from Chachere (Smith kick), 07:53
PRST_Beaman 14 pass from Chachere (Smith kick), 02:41
Third Quarter
PRST_Beaman 3 pass from Chachere (kick failed), 12:24
PRST_Lynch 22 pass from Irwin (Smith kick), 03:09
Fourth Quarter
LINCA_Holmes 5 run (pass failed), 00:03
|LINCA
|PRST
|First downs
|14
|27
|Rushes-yards
|40-123
|31-110
|Passing
|111
|339
|Comp-Att-Int
|12-19-2
|18-34-1
|Return Yards
|65
|58
|Punts-Avg.
|7-30.7
|1-48.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Penalty-Yards
|12-130
|7-65
|Time of Possession
|32:58
|27:02
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_LincolnCA, So. Sangobowale 14-78, El. Holmes 8-31, Ot. Weah 9-23, Da. Walker 2-13, Rh. Reiley 5-(minus 6), La. Housley 1-(minus 6), Je. Williams 1-(minus 10). Portland St., Da. Chachere 4-42, De. Malone 10-27, Ja. Casey 3-22, Ja. McGee 5-21, Wi. Blakey 1-7, Tr. Easterling 2-2, Jo. Malary 4-0, Team 1-(minus 2), Ma. Talalemotu 1-(minus 9).
PASSING_LincolnCA, Rh. Reiley 12-19-2-111. Portland St., Da. Chachere 14-29-1-280, Mi. Irwin 2-2-0-31, Ja. Casey 2-3-0-28.
RECEIVING_LincolnCA, So. Sangobowale 3-52, Jh. Daily 4-18, El. Holmes 1-18, La. Housley 3-17, Ke. Fitzgerald 1-6. Portland St., Na. Bennett 4-86, Ma. Talalemotu 3-83, Ta. Beaman 5-58, Be. Kelly 2-55, Ma. Griffin 1-23, Ja. Lynch 1-22, Ta. Evans 1-9, De. Malone 1-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.