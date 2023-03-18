AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Lillard5636.3544-1166.467241-640486-531.915181532.4
Simons6135.0461-1030.448211-555157-176.892129021.1
Grant6335.7434-913.475144-359278-342.813129020.5
Nurkic5026.7246-479.51439-111120-182.65965113.0
Reddish1529.767-147.45627-7828-35.80018912.6
Hart5133.4183-363.50434-11287-119.7314879.5
Thybulle1429.144-94.46825-614-6.6671178.4
Sharpe6920.2216-455.47569-19741-61.6725427.9
Winslow2926.881-198.40914-4520-28.7141966.8
Little4817.3111-242.45952-13125-37.6762996.2
Watford5318.4129-232.55621-4952-73.7123316.2
Eubanks6819.6169-247.6843-768-103.6604096.0
Payton1517.024-41.5859-174-41.000614.1
Johnson379.152-145.35922-6617-28.6071433.9
Arcidiacono512.25-12.4174-70-0.000142.8
Walker468.746-107.4307-2923-31.7421222.7
Knox105.59-16.5633-82-21.000232.3
Brown165.811-28.3931-75-12.417281.8
Butler93.31-5.2000-40-0.00020.2
TEAM70240.72833-5920.479926-24831417-1770.8018009114.4
OPPONENTS70240.72972-6095.488850-22831332-1701.7838126116.1
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Lillard422212634.74047.210804918517
Simons171411582.62474.014204112613
Grant532302834.51502.415205111653
Nurkic1093474569.11402.817904211741
Reddish939483.2352.333022283
Hart953224178.22003.9133054799
Thybulle1637533.8221.634027913
Sharpe511231742.552.81140265319
Winslow49961455.0983.4890304311
Little231041272.6471.0550162617
Watford391601993.81082.0102029596
Eubanks1082363445.1811.21490325378
Payton1029392.6221.529016121
Johnson929381.0421.137015346
Arcidiacono0771.471.480130
Walker3656922.022.542051910
Knox39121.22.270200
Brown217191.23.2130465
Butler112.21.120103
TEAM6722204287641.1168324.014280463968305
OPPONENTS7272226295342.2184426.314800544895292

