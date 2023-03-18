|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Lillard
|56
|36.3
|544-1166
|.467
|241-640
|486-531
|.915
|1815
|32.4
|Simons
|61
|35.0
|461-1030
|.448
|211-555
|157-176
|.892
|1290
|21.1
|Grant
|63
|35.7
|434-913
|.475
|144-359
|278-342
|.813
|1290
|20.5
|Nurkic
|50
|26.7
|246-479
|.514
|39-111
|120-182
|.659
|651
|13.0
|Reddish
|15
|29.7
|67-147
|.456
|27-78
|28-35
|.800
|189
|12.6
|Hart
|51
|33.4
|183-363
|.504
|34-112
|87-119
|.731
|487
|9.5
|Thybulle
|14
|29.1
|44-94
|.468
|25-61
|4-6
|.667
|117
|8.4
|Sharpe
|69
|20.2
|216-455
|.475
|69-197
|41-61
|.672
|542
|7.9
|Winslow
|29
|26.8
|81-198
|.409
|14-45
|20-28
|.714
|196
|6.8
|Little
|48
|17.3
|111-242
|.459
|52-131
|25-37
|.676
|299
|6.2
|Watford
|53
|18.4
|129-232
|.556
|21-49
|52-73
|.712
|331
|6.2
|Eubanks
|68
|19.6
|169-247
|.684
|3-7
|68-103
|.660
|409
|6.0
|Payton
|15
|17.0
|24-41
|.585
|9-17
|4-4
|1.000
|61
|4.1
|Johnson
|37
|9.1
|52-145
|.359
|22-66
|17-28
|.607
|143
|3.9
|Arcidiacono
|5
|12.2
|5-12
|.417
|4-7
|0-0
|.000
|14
|2.8
|Walker
|46
|8.7
|46-107
|.430
|7-29
|23-31
|.742
|122
|2.7
|Knox
|10
|5.5
|9-16
|.563
|3-8
|2-2
|1.000
|23
|2.3
|Brown
|16
|5.8
|11-28
|.393
|1-7
|5-12
|.417
|28
|1.8
|Butler
|9
|3.3
|1-5
|.200
|0-4
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.2
|TEAM
|70
|240.7
|2833-5920
|.479
|926-2483
|1417-1770
|.801
|8009
|114.4
|OPPONENTS
|70
|240.7
|2972-6095
|.488
|850-2283
|1332-1701
|.783
|8126
|116.1
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Lillard
|42
|221
|263
|4.7
|404
|7.2
|108
|0
|49
|185
|17
|Simons
|17
|141
|158
|2.6
|247
|4.0
|142
|0
|41
|126
|13
|Grant
|53
|230
|283
|4.5
|150
|2.4
|152
|0
|51
|116
|53
|Nurkic
|109
|347
|456
|9.1
|140
|2.8
|179
|0
|42
|117
|41
|Reddish
|9
|39
|48
|3.2
|35
|2.3
|33
|0
|22
|28
|3
|Hart
|95
|322
|417
|8.2
|200
|3.9
|133
|0
|54
|79
|9
|Thybulle
|16
|37
|53
|3.8
|22
|1.6
|34
|0
|27
|9
|13
|Sharpe
|51
|123
|174
|2.5
|52
|.8
|114
|0
|26
|53
|19
|Winslow
|49
|96
|145
|5.0
|98
|3.4
|89
|0
|30
|43
|11
|Little
|23
|104
|127
|2.6
|47
|1.0
|55
|0
|16
|26
|17
|Watford
|39
|160
|199
|3.8
|108
|2.0
|102
|0
|29
|59
|6
|Eubanks
|108
|236
|344
|5.1
|81
|1.2
|149
|0
|32
|53
|78
|Payton
|10
|29
|39
|2.6
|22
|1.5
|29
|0
|16
|12
|1
|Johnson
|9
|29
|38
|1.0
|42
|1.1
|37
|0
|15
|34
|6
|Arcidiacono
|0
|7
|7
|1.4
|7
|1.4
|8
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Walker
|36
|56
|92
|2.0
|22
|.5
|42
|0
|5
|19
|10
|Knox
|3
|9
|12
|1.2
|2
|.2
|7
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Brown
|2
|17
|19
|1.2
|3
|.2
|13
|0
|4
|6
|5
|Butler
|1
|1
|2
|.2
|1
|.1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|TEAM
|672
|2204
|2876
|41.1
|1683
|24.0
|1428
|0
|463
|968
|305
|OPPONENTS
|727
|2226
|2953
|42.2
|1844
|26.3
|1480
|0
|544
|895
|292
