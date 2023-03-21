AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Lillard5736.4548-1183.463242-648498-544.915183632.2
Simons6235.0467-1045.447212-562160-179.894130621.1
Grant6335.7434-913.475144-359278-342.813129020.5
Nurkic5126.7255-493.51741-114123-186.66167413.2
Reddish1628.967-149.45027-7928-35.80018911.8
Hart5133.4183-363.50434-11287-119.7314879.5
Thybulle1528.747-101.46525-644-6.6671238.2
Sharpe7020.3220-461.47771-20141-61.6725527.9
Winslow2926.881-198.40914-4520-28.7141966.8
Watford5418.6134-241.55621-4954-75.7203436.4
Little4917.5112-246.45552-13427-39.6923036.2
Eubanks6919.7174-255.6823-768-103.6604196.1
Payton1517.024-41.5859-174-41.000614.1
Johnson379.152-145.35922-6617-28.6071433.9
Arcidiacono512.25-12.4174-70-0.000142.8
Walker468.746-107.4307-2923-31.7421222.7
Knox105.59-16.5633-82-21.000232.3
Brown165.811-28.3931-75-12.417281.8
Butler93.31-5.2000-40-0.00020.2
TEAM71240.72870-6002.478932-25121439-1794.8028111114.2
OPPONENTS71240.73015-6189.487862-23111351-1724.7848243116.1
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Lillard432272704.74137.210805018918
Simons181431612.62534.114204212814
Grant532302834.51502.415205111653
Nurkic1143534679.21452.818204211943
Reddish941503.1352.235022285
Hart953224178.22003.9133054799
Thybulle1740573.8221.535027913
Sharpe521231752.553.81150295320
Winslow49961455.0983.4890304311
Watford391632023.71082.0105030606
Little231051282.6471.0580172918
Eubanks1102423525.1841.21500325479
Payton1029392.6221.529016121
Johnson929381.0421.137015346
Arcidiacono0771.471.480130
Walker3656922.022.542051910
Knox39121.22.270200
Brown217191.23.2130465
Butler112.21.120103
TEAM6832233291641.1170724.014420470981314
OPPONENTS7452257300242.3187026.314980555904295

