AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Lillard5836.3556-1202.463244-658510-558.914186632.2
Simons6235.0467-1045.447212-562160-179.894130621.1
Grant6335.7434-913.475144-359278-342.813129020.5
Mays529.627-51.52910-197-8.8757114.2
Nurkic5226.8262-505.51943-119127-192.66169413.3
Reddish2027.678-176.44328-8835-42.83321911.0
Sharpe7922.2299-630.475100-27573-103.7097719.8
Hart5133.4183-363.50434-11287-119.7314879.5
Williams424.017-27.6302-60-1.000369.0
Harrison524.015-36.4173-1011-15.733448.8
Knox2016.364-137.46720-6117-23.7391658.3
Thybulle2227.760-137.43833-8510-16.6251637.4
Watford6119.0177-315.56224-6370-96.7294487.3
Winslow2926.881-198.40914-4520-28.7141966.8
Eubanks7820.3214-334.6417-1883-125.6645186.6
Little5418.1134-303.44258-15833-46.7173596.6
Minaya321.76-15.4003-90-0.000155.0
Johnson4010.467-178.37628-8127-41.6591894.7
Payton1517.024-41.5859-174-41.000614.1
Walker5510.979-192.41116-5433-43.7672073.8
Arcidiacono916.28-32.2507-200-0.000232.6
Butler1811.116-48.3337-323-4.750422.3
Brown165.811-28.3931-75-12.417281.8
TEAM81240.63279-6906.4751047-28581593-1997.7989198113.6
OPPONENTS81240.63464-7080.4891002-26681541-1961.7869471116.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Lillard442332774.84257.310905019118
Simons181431612.62534.114204212814
Grant532302834.51502.415205111653
Mays213153.0387.690381
Nurkic1143574719.11492.918504311944
Reddish1146572.8371.940024326
Sharpe621672292.9901.11360377824
Hart953224178.22003.9133054799
Williams74112.871.8120332
Harrison121224.4306.01201162
Knox1455693.417.91909180
Thybulle2057773.5301.4480381618
Watford421922343.81262.11170326811
Winslow49961455.0983.4890304311
Eubanks1322864185.41031.316904067102
Little271141412.650.9660203620
Minaya38113.731.080234
Johnson1133441.1591.543019436
Payton1029392.6221.529016121
Walker48801282.334.6690102713
Arcidiacono011111.2212.3140360
Butler31316.911.6200719
Brown217191.23.2130465
TEAM7682527329540.7195624.1163405481106373
OPPONENTS8482637348543.0216726.8166106271040346

