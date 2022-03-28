|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Lillard
|29
|36.4
|222-552
|.402
|92-284
|159-181
|.878
|695
|24.0
|McCollum
|36
|35.2
|290-665
|.436
|111-289
|48-68
|.706
|739
|20.5
|Hart
|13
|32.1
|92-183
|.503
|31-83
|44-57
|.772
|259
|19.9
|Powell
|40
|33.3
|247-542
|.456
|93-229
|159-198
|.803
|746
|18.7
|Simons
|57
|29.5
|353-797
|.443
|179-442
|103-116
|.888
|988
|17.3
|Nurkic
|56
|28.2
|321-600
|.535
|15-56
|185-268
|.690
|842
|15.0
|Williams
|17
|25.9
|78-203
|.384
|19-76
|53-77
|.688
|228
|13.4
|Eubanks
|15
|28.3
|82-131
|.626
|2-8
|26-33
|.788
|192
|12.8
|Winslow
|11
|26.8
|47-116
|.405
|10-37
|14-25
|.560
|118
|10.7
|Little
|42
|25.9
|145-315
|.460
|51-154
|69-94
|.734
|410
|9.8
|McLemore
|56
|19.2
|173-447
|.387
|123-346
|58-71
|.817
|527
|9.4
|Dunn
|8
|23.6
|25-54
|.463
|1-5
|13-13
|1.000
|64
|8.0
|Johnson
|14
|22.4
|39-118
|.331
|15-44
|16-19
|.842
|109
|7.8
|Covington
|48
|29.8
|128-336
|.381
|79-230
|30-36
|.833
|365
|7.6
|Watford
|48
|18.1
|142-267
|.532
|9-38
|71-94
|.755
|364
|7.6
|Nance
|37
|23.2
|102-198
|.515
|19-62
|32-49
|.653
|255
|6.9
|Smith
|37
|17.2
|79-189
|.418
|6-27
|42-64
|.656
|206
|5.6
|Elleby
|50
|18.7
|99-245
|.404
|28-96
|48-67
|.716
|274
|5.5
|Perry
|2
|20.5
|4-9
|.444
|1-2
|2-2
|1.000
|11
|5.5
|Zeller
|27
|13.1
|51-90
|.567
|0-4
|38-49
|.776
|140
|5.2
|McGriff
|3
|15.3
|5-14
|.357
|2-6
|2-2
|1.000
|14
|4.7
|Brown
|41
|11.4
|60-145
|.414
|7-37
|35-55
|.636
|162
|4.0
|Hughes
|16
|13.8
|23-75
|.307
|11-47
|2-3
|.667
|59
|3.7
|Snell
|38
|14.4
|36-97
|.371
|24-75
|3-3
|1.000
|99
|2.6
|Blevins
|23
|9.0
|20-63
|.317
|12-38
|4-8
|.500
|56
|2.4
|Cumberland
|3
|4.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.7
|TEAM
|74
|240.3
|2864-6453
|.444
|940-2716
|1256-1652
|.760
|7924
|107.1
|OPPONENTS
|74
|240.3
|3039-6377
|.477
|1022-2751
|1381-1770
|.780
|8481
|114.6
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Lillard
|13
|107
|120
|4.1
|212
|7.3
|37
|1
|17
|83
|11
|McCollum
|34
|119
|153
|4.2
|163
|4.5
|77
|0
|36
|70
|21
|Hart
|9
|61
|70
|5.4
|56
|4.3
|32
|0
|16
|33
|2
|Powell
|17
|114
|131
|3.3
|82
|2.1
|92
|0
|40
|62
|17
|Simons
|26
|125
|151
|2.6
|221
|3.9
|110
|0
|30
|115
|6
|Nurkic
|167
|452
|619
|11.1
|157
|2.8
|189
|1
|62
|143
|34
|Williams
|14
|40
|54
|3.2
|49
|2.9
|36
|0
|15
|38
|8
|Eubanks
|48
|80
|128
|8.5
|26
|1.7
|36
|0
|8
|23
|4
|Winslow
|20
|49
|69
|6.3
|32
|2.9
|21
|0
|14
|12
|7
|Little
|58
|178
|236
|5.6
|54
|1.3
|82
|0
|25
|40
|36
|McLemore
|12
|77
|89
|1.6
|47
|.8
|89
|0
|27
|44
|9
|Dunn
|3
|21
|24
|3.0
|41
|5.1
|25
|0
|15
|18
|1
|Johnson
|12
|25
|37
|2.6
|25
|1.8
|25
|0
|10
|21
|5
|Covington
|41
|233
|274
|5.7
|68
|1.4
|132
|1
|74
|58
|63
|Watford
|57
|142
|199
|4.1
|81
|1.7
|116
|0
|25
|44
|28
|Nance
|58
|151
|209
|5.6
|73
|2.0
|67
|0
|38
|27
|13
|Smith
|20
|68
|88
|2.4
|132
|3.6
|52
|0
|45
|51
|12
|Elleby
|53
|132
|185
|3.7
|64
|1.3
|100
|0
|30
|48
|15
|Perry
|2
|5
|7
|3.5
|2
|1.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Zeller
|50
|75
|125
|4.6
|22
|.8
|56
|0
|8
|19
|6
|McGriff
|6
|9
|15
|5.0
|3
|1.0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brown
|35
|70
|105
|2.6
|23
|.6
|70
|0
|21
|22
|19
|Hughes
|3
|29
|32
|2.0
|10
|.6
|21
|0
|5
|6
|5
|Snell
|11
|61
|72
|1.9
|20
|.5
|44
|0
|8
|11
|7
|Blevins
|10
|13
|23
|1.0
|16
|.7
|16
|0
|4
|9
|1
|Cumberland
|1
|2
|3
|1.0
|1
|.3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|780
|2438
|3218
|43.5
|1680
|22.7
|1540
|3
|574
|1056
|331
|OPPONENTS
|699
|2578
|3277
|44.3
|1973
|26.7
|1465
|5
|587
|1026
|369
