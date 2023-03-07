AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Lillard5236.3508-1086.468223-592448-489.916168732.4
Simons5735.3429-958.448196-518146-160.913120021.1
Grant6035.9419-881.476138-343270-330.818124620.8
Reddish1029.949-106.46224-6120-23.87014214.2
Nurkic4527.3232-443.52439-100116-169.68661913.8
Hart5133.4183-363.50434-11287-119.7314879.5
Thybulle931.627-58.46618-401-2.500738.1
Sharpe6420.4202-430.47062-18336-52.6925027.8
Winslow2926.881-198.40914-4520-28.7141966.8
Little4417.3106-222.47751-12323-35.6572866.5
Eubanks6319.8160-233.6873-764-98.6533876.1
Watford4917.4111-191.58117-4350-70.7142895.9
Johnson339.651-136.37522-6112-22.5451364.1
Payton1517.024-41.5859-174-41.000614.1
Arcidiacono314.33-9.3333-60-0.00093.0
Walker428.943-98.4395-2621-29.7241122.7
Brown165.811-28.3931-75-12.417281.8
Knox64.32-6.3330-42-21.00061.0
Butler93.31-5.2000-40-0.00020.2
TEAM65240.82642-5492.481859-22921325-1644.8067468114.9
OPPONENTS65240.82761-5670.487772-20871221-1554.7867515115.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Lillard392022414.63737.29804716716
Simons161371532.72364.113304012213
Grant502152654.41442.414704911253
Reddish724313.1292.923014163
Nurkic1033224259.41302.916203911039
Hart953224178.22003.9133054799
Thybulle1526414.6171.928017611
Sharpe491151642.645.71020244818
Winslow49961455.0983.4890304311
Little20951152.6431.0470162316
Eubanks1012183195.1771.21410314974
Watford321361683.4931.995021576
Johnson827351.1351.135015334
Payton1029392.6221.529016121
Arcidiacono0662.062.030020
Walker3350832.021.54104149
Brown217191.23.2130465
Knox224.70.050000
Butler112.21.120103
TEAM6322040267241.1157324.213260422899291
OPPONENTS6752044271941.8170626.213850497833269

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you