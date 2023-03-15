AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Lillard5536.3532-1143.465235-625475-517.919177432.3
Simons6035.0456-1015.449209-548152-168.905127321.2
Grant6335.7434-913.475144-359278-342.813129020.5
Nurkic4926.7244-473.51639-109118-179.65964513.2
Reddish1429.663-139.45326-7527-32.84417912.8
Hart5133.4183-363.50434-11287-119.7314879.5
Thybulle1329.740-85.47123-552-4.5001058.1
Sharpe6820.3213-450.47369-19640-60.6675357.9
Winslow2926.881-198.40914-4520-28.7141966.8
Little4817.3111-242.45952-13125-37.6762996.2
Watford5218.1125-225.55619-4652-73.7123216.2
Eubanks6719.7166-244.6803-768-103.6604036.0
Payton1517.024-41.5859-174-41.000614.1
Johnson369.452-145.35922-6617-28.6071434.0
Arcidiacono415.05-12.4174-70-0.000143.5
Walker458.746-105.4387-2923-31.7421222.7
Knox95.18-15.5332-72-21.000202.2
Brown165.811-28.3931-75-12.417281.8
Butler93.31-5.2000-40-0.00020.2
TEAM69240.72795-5841.479912-24451395-1739.8027897114.4
OPPONENTS69240.72931-6008.488835-22411303-1666.7828000115.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Lillard412182594.73997.310504817816
Simons171401572.62434.113804012513
Grant532302834.51502.415205111653
Nurkic1063424489.11402.917604111540
Reddish836443.1352.528019253
Hart953224178.22003.9133054799
Thybulle1636524.0221.734025913
Sharpe511211722.550.71090265319
Winslow49961455.0983.4890304311
Little231041272.6471.0550162617
Watford371541913.71001.999026586
Eubanks1082333415.1811.21470325276
Payton1029392.6221.529016121
Johnson929381.1421.237015346
Arcidiacono0771.871.880130
Walker3553882.022.541051610
Knox37101.11.170100
Brown217191.23.2130465
Butler112.21.120103
TEAM6642175283941.1166324.114020451950301
OPPONENTS7092192290142.0181526.314610532879290

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you