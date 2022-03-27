AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Lillard2936.4222-552.40292-284159-181.87869524.0
McCollum3635.2290-665.436111-28948-68.70673920.5
Hart1332.192-183.50331-8344-57.77225919.9
Powell4033.3247-542.45693-229159-198.80374618.7
Simons5729.5353-797.443179-442103-116.88898817.3
Nurkic5628.2321-600.53515-56185-268.69084215.0
Williams1725.978-203.38419-7653-77.68822813.4
Eubanks1528.382-131.6262-826-33.78819212.8
Winslow1126.847-116.40510-3714-25.56011810.7
Little4225.9145-315.46051-15469-94.7344109.8
McLemore5619.2173-447.387123-34658-71.8175279.4
Dunn823.625-54.4631-513-131.000648.0
Johnson1422.439-118.33115-4416-19.8421097.8
Covington4829.8128-336.38179-23030-36.8333657.6
Watford4818.1142-267.5329-3871-94.7553647.6
Nance3723.2102-198.51519-6232-49.6532556.9
Smith3717.279-189.4186-2742-64.6562065.6
Elleby5018.799-245.40428-9648-67.7162745.5
Perry220.54-9.4441-22-21.000115.5
Zeller2713.151-90.5670-438-49.7761405.2
McGriff315.35-14.3572-62-21.000144.7
Brown4111.460-145.4147-3735-55.6361624.0
Hughes1613.823-75.30711-472-3.667593.7
Snell3814.436-97.37124-753-31.000992.6
Blevins239.020-63.31712-384-8.500562.4
Cumberland34.01-2.5000-10-0.00020.7
TEAM74240.32864-6453.444940-27161256-1652.7607924107.1
OPPONENTS74240.33039-6377.4771022-27511381-1770.7808481114.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Lillard131071204.12127.3371178311
McCollum341191534.21634.5770367021
Hart961705.4564.332016332
Powell171141313.3822.1920406217
Simons261251512.62213.91100301156
Nurkic16745261911.11572.818916214334
Williams1440543.2492.936015388
Eubanks48801288.5261.73608234
Winslow2049696.3322.921014127
Little581782365.6541.3820254036
McLemore1277891.647.889027449
Dunn321243.0415.125015181
Johnson1225372.6251.825010215
Covington412332745.7681.41321745863
Watford571421994.1811.71160254428
Nance581512095.6732.0670382713
Smith2068882.41323.6520455112
Elleby531321853.7641.31000304815
Perry2573.521.060110
Zeller50751254.622.85608196
McGriff69155.031.070001
Brown35701052.623.6700212219
Hughes329322.010.6210565
Snell1161721.920.54408117
Blevins1013231.016.7160491
Cumberland1231.01.320000
TEAM7802438321843.5168022.7154035741056331
OPPONENTS6992578327744.3197326.7146555871026369

