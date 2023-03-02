AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Lillard4936.3478-1012.472208-551418-454.921158232.3
Simons5735.3429-958.448196-518146-160.913120021.1
Grant5735.7400-832.481130-322256-315.813118620.8
Nurkic4527.3232-443.52439-100116-169.68661913.8
Reddish727.030-66.45515-4213-131.0008812.6
Hart5133.4183-363.50434-11287-119.7314879.5
Thybulle630.321-41.51214-260-1.000569.3
Sharpe6120.3194-414.46959-17332-48.6674797.9
Winslow2926.881-198.40914-4520-28.7141966.8
Little4117.297-208.46647-11523-35.6572646.4
Eubanks6019.7148-217.6823-757-87.6553565.9
Watford4616.998-172.57016-3750-70.7142625.7
Johnson329.850-135.37022-6112-21.5711344.2
Payton1517.024-41.5859-174-41.000614.1
Arcidiacono314.33-9.3333-60-0.00093.0
Walker419.043-97.4435-2621-29.7241122.7
Brown165.811-28.3931-75-12.417281.8
Knox54.81-5.2000-42-21.00040.8
Butler93.31-5.2000-40-0.00020.2
TEAM62240.82524-5244.481815-21731262-1567.8057125114.9
OPPONENTS62240.82627-5409.486739-19981170-1487.7877163115.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Lillard331822154.43477.19404215514
Simons161371532.72364.113304012213
Grant472012484.41322.313704510545
Nurkic1033224259.41302.916203911039
Reddish512172.4162.31509111
Hart953224178.22003.9133054799
Thybulle916254.2111.818011310
Sharpe471081552.539.6960234417
Winslow49961455.0983.4890304311
Little20861062.6391.0440152215
Eubanks992043035.0721.21360294671
Watford301281583.4881.987019486
Johnson827351.1351.135014324
Payton1029392.6221.529016121
Arcidiacono0662.062.030020
Walker3349822.021.54104149
Brown217191.23.2130465
Knox224.80.050000
Butler112.21.120103
TEAM6091945255441.2149624.112720395854273
OPPONENTS6431943258641.7161726.113200467789256

