AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Lillard5836.3556-1202.463244-658510-558.914186632.2
Simons6235.0467-1045.447212-562160-179.894130621.1
Grant6335.7434-913.475144-359278-342.813129020.5
Nurkic5226.8262-505.51943-119127-192.66169413.3
Reddish1828.272-163.44228-8632-39.82120411.3
Hart5133.4183-363.50434-11287-119.7314879.5
Sharpe7220.8238-500.47679-21945-66.6826008.3
Thybulle1727.751-109.46827-705-10.5001347.9
Watford5619.0148-267.55422-5461-82.7443796.8
Winslow2926.881-198.40914-4520-28.7141966.8
Eubanks7119.5180-263.6843-770-105.6674336.1
Little5017.5114-251.45452-13727-39.6923076.1
Johnson389.656-154.36423-7020-31.6451554.1
Payton1517.024-41.5859-174-41.000614.1
Knox128.116-32.5004-153-31.000393.3
Walker479.052-120.4337-3025-33.7581362.9
Arcidiacono714.76-22.2735-130-0.000172.4
Brown165.811-28.3931-75-12.417281.8
Butler113.61-5.2000-40-0.00020.2
TEAM73240.72952-6181.478951-25841479-1842.8038334114.2
OPPONENTS73240.73102-6355.488890-23741388-1774.7828482116.2
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Lillard442332774.84257.310905019118
Simons181431612.62534.114204212814
Grant532302834.51502.415205111653
Nurkic1143574719.11492.918504311944
Reddish1145563.1372.138023306
Hart953224178.22003.9133054799
Sharpe561321882.658.81210335721
Thybulle1843613.6251.5380301214
Watford401772173.91162.1111031639
Winslow49961455.0983.4890304311
Eubanks1122503625.1851.21510345580
Little241061302.647.9580172919
Johnson1030401.1481.341019366
Payton1029392.6221.529016121
Knox415191.63.3100210
Walker3758952.023.546062010
Arcidiacono0771.0152.1110340
Brown217191.23.2130465
Butler123.31.130104
TEAM6982292299041.0175824.1148004891001324
OPPONENTS7632333309642.4192726.415380565937308

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you