AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Lillard5436.3521-1117.466227-608467-508.919173632.1
Simons5935.0449-995.451206-537147-162.907125121.2
Grant6335.7434-913.475144-359278-342.813129020.5
Reddish1330.562-133.46626-7227-32.84417713.6
Nurkic4826.7239-462.51739-107118-178.66363513.2
Hart5133.4183-363.50434-11287-119.7314879.5
Sharpe6720.5211-445.47467-19240-60.6675297.9
Thybulle1229.034-74.45921-501-2.500907.5
Winslow2926.881-198.40914-4520-28.7141966.8
Little4717.5111-237.46852-13025-37.6762996.4
Eubanks6619.7166-243.6833-768-103.6604036.1
Watford5117.6121-213.56817-4452-73.7123116.1
Payton1517.024-41.5859-174-41.000614.1
Johnson359.651-144.35422-6617-28.6071414.0
Arcidiacono415.05-12.4174-70-0.000143.5
Walker448.945-104.4337-2923-31.7421202.7
Knox85.58-15.5332-72-21.000202.5
Brown165.811-28.3931-75-12.417281.8
Butler93.31-5.2000-40-0.00020.2
TEAM68240.72757-5742.480895-24001381-1721.8027790114.6
OPPONENTS68240.72889-5927.487820-22061279-1632.7847877115.8
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Lillard392132524.73927.310204817416
Simons161401562.62424.113604012313
Grant532302834.51502.415205111653
Reddish835433.3352.728017243
Nurkic1043344389.11372.917104111439
Hart953224178.22003.9133054799
Sharpe511201712.650.71080265318
Thybulle1529443.7191.630022812
Winslow49961455.0983.4890304311
Little221041262.7471.0550162617
Eubanks1072313385.1791.21440325176
Watford341511853.6961.998023586
Payton1029392.6221.529016121
Johnson929381.1401.137015346
Arcidiacono0771.871.880130
Walker3553882.022.541051610
Knox37101.21.170100
Brown217191.23.2130465
Butler112.21.120103
TEAM6532148280141.2164124.113830443940298
OPPONENTS7002149284941.9179226.414480524867282

