AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Lillard4636.2435-931.467191-513384-419.916144531.4
Simons5635.5427-949.450196-515146-160.913119621.4
Grant5435.7383-791.484123-303232-288.806112120.8
Nurkic4527.3232-443.52439-100116-169.68661913.8
Reddish323.013-27.4817-171-11.0003411.3
Hart5133.4183-363.50434-11287-119.7314879.5
Thybulle228.56-13.4624-90-0.000168.0
Sharpe5720.3181-378.47957-16032-48.6674517.9
Winslow2926.881-198.40914-4520-28.7141966.8
Eubanks5619.5139-204.6813-751-75.6803325.9
Little3716.881-174.46638-9620-32.6252205.9
Watford4216.285-151.56316-3345-61.7382315.5
Johnson289.843-119.36119-569-17.5291144.1
Payton1517.024-41.5859-174-41.000614.1
Walker388.840-89.4495-2321-29.7241062.8
Knox27.01-3.3330-22-21.00042.0
Brown165.811-28.3931-75-12.417281.8
Butler83.31-4.2500-30-0.00020.3
Arcidiacono24.50-1.0000-10-0.00000.0
TEAM58240.92366-4907.482756-20191175-1464.8036663114.9
OPPONENTS58240.92440-5044.484697-18831095-1392.7876672115.0
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Lillard291691984.33347.38903814714
Simons151351502.72354.213304012113
Grant461882344.31252.31300439744
Nurkic1033224259.41302.916203911039
Reddish1562.051.770311
Hart953224178.22003.9133054799
Thybulle1673.531.560523
Sharpe441011452.537.6910213714
Winslow49961455.0983.4890304311
Eubanks911852764.9641.11220284467
Little1872902.434.9380112112
Watford271131403.3691.678015406
Johnson727341.226.930012274
Payton1029392.6221.529016121
Walker3248802.120.53804146
Knox2131.50.030000
Brown217191.23.2130465
Butler112.21.120002
Arcidiacono000.00.000010
TEAM5731837241041.6140624.211930363802251
OPPONENTS5901812240241.4150926.012390437734244

