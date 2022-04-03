AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Lillard2936.4222-552.40292-284159-181.87869524.0
McCollum3635.2290-665.436111-28948-68.70673920.5
Hart1332.192-183.50331-8344-57.77225919.9
Powell4033.3247-542.45693-229159-198.80374618.7
Simons5729.5353-797.443179-442103-116.88898817.3
Nurkic5628.2321-600.53515-56185-268.69084215.0
Eubanks1829.2109-168.6493-1132-41.78025314.1
Williams2026.994-243.38729-9463-90.70028014.0
Winslow1126.847-116.40510-3714-25.56011810.7
McLemore5919.5192-490.392136-38063-76.8295839.9
Little4225.9145-315.46051-15469-94.7344109.8
Perry419.015-29.5172-65-8.625379.3
Johnson1723.856-157.35723-6118-22.8181539.0
Dunn1123.540-81.4941-714-141.000958.6
Covington4829.8128-336.38179-23030-36.8333657.6
Watford4818.1142-267.5329-3871-94.7553647.6
Nance3723.2102-198.51519-6232-49.6532556.9
Smith3717.279-189.4186-2742-64.6562065.6
Elleby5319.4103-273.37730-10956-76.7372925.5
Zeller2713.151-90.5670-438-49.7761405.2
McGriff315.35-14.3572-62-21.000144.7
Brown4312.267-158.42412-4538-59.6441844.3
Louzada214.03-8.3752-60-0.00084.0
Hughes1814.225-84.29812-522-4.500643.6
Blevins2610.330-88.34118-554-9.444823.2
Snell3814.436-97.37124-753-31.000992.6
Cumberland34.01-2.5000-10-0.00020.7
TEAM77240.62995-6742.444989-28431294-1703.7608273107.4
OPPONENTS77240.63173-6626.4791064-28571452-1862.7808862115.1
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Lillard131071204.12127.3371178311
McCollum341191534.21634.5770367021
Hart961705.4564.332016332
Powell171141313.3822.1920406217
Simons261251512.62213.91100301156
Nurkic16745261911.11572.818916214334
Eubanks59981578.7331.846013277
Williams1747643.2743.744021488
Winslow2049696.3322.921014127
McLemore1281931.649.8940314710
Little581782365.6541.3820254036
Perry815235.82.5120141
Johnson1730472.8342.036015266
Dunn529343.1595.430020223
Covington412332745.7681.41321745863
Watford571421994.1811.71160254428
Nance581512095.6732.0670382713
Smith2068882.41323.6520455112
Elleby621442063.9781.51040315016
Zeller50751254.622.85608196
McGriff69155.031.070001
Brown36811172.727.6760232720
Louzada2131.521.030101
Hughes330331.813.7270865
Blevins1522371.417.72208141
Snell1161721.920.54408117
Cumberland1231.01.320000
TEAM8242524334843.5176522.9161036101101342
OPPONENTS7302680341044.3206526.8151256191076384

