|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Lillard
|29
|36.4
|222-552
|.402
|92-284
|159-181
|.878
|695
|24.0
|McCollum
|36
|35.2
|290-665
|.436
|111-289
|48-68
|.706
|739
|20.5
|Hart
|13
|32.1
|92-183
|.503
|31-83
|44-57
|.772
|259
|19.9
|Powell
|40
|33.3
|247-542
|.456
|93-229
|159-198
|.803
|746
|18.7
|Simons
|57
|29.5
|353-797
|.443
|179-442
|103-116
|.888
|988
|17.3
|Nurkic
|56
|28.2
|321-600
|.535
|15-56
|185-268
|.690
|842
|15.0
|Eubanks
|18
|29.2
|109-168
|.649
|3-11
|32-41
|.780
|253
|14.1
|Williams
|20
|26.9
|94-243
|.387
|29-94
|63-90
|.700
|280
|14.0
|Winslow
|11
|26.8
|47-116
|.405
|10-37
|14-25
|.560
|118
|10.7
|McLemore
|59
|19.5
|192-490
|.392
|136-380
|63-76
|.829
|583
|9.9
|Little
|42
|25.9
|145-315
|.460
|51-154
|69-94
|.734
|410
|9.8
|Perry
|4
|19.0
|15-29
|.517
|2-6
|5-8
|.625
|37
|9.3
|Johnson
|17
|23.8
|56-157
|.357
|23-61
|18-22
|.818
|153
|9.0
|Dunn
|11
|23.5
|40-81
|.494
|1-7
|14-14
|1.000
|95
|8.6
|Covington
|48
|29.8
|128-336
|.381
|79-230
|30-36
|.833
|365
|7.6
|Watford
|48
|18.1
|142-267
|.532
|9-38
|71-94
|.755
|364
|7.6
|Nance
|37
|23.2
|102-198
|.515
|19-62
|32-49
|.653
|255
|6.9
|Smith
|37
|17.2
|79-189
|.418
|6-27
|42-64
|.656
|206
|5.6
|Elleby
|53
|19.4
|103-273
|.377
|30-109
|56-76
|.737
|292
|5.5
|Zeller
|27
|13.1
|51-90
|.567
|0-4
|38-49
|.776
|140
|5.2
|McGriff
|3
|15.3
|5-14
|.357
|2-6
|2-2
|1.000
|14
|4.7
|Brown
|43
|12.2
|67-158
|.424
|12-45
|38-59
|.644
|184
|4.3
|Louzada
|2
|14.0
|3-8
|.375
|2-6
|0-0
|.000
|8
|4.0
|Hughes
|18
|14.2
|25-84
|.298
|12-52
|2-4
|.500
|64
|3.6
|Blevins
|26
|10.3
|30-88
|.341
|18-55
|4-9
|.444
|82
|3.2
|Snell
|38
|14.4
|36-97
|.371
|24-75
|3-3
|1.000
|99
|2.6
|Cumberland
|3
|4.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.7
|TEAM
|77
|240.6
|2995-6742
|.444
|989-2843
|1294-1703
|.760
|8273
|107.4
|OPPONENTS
|77
|240.6
|3173-6626
|.479
|1064-2857
|1452-1862
|.780
|8862
|115.1
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Lillard
|13
|107
|120
|4.1
|212
|7.3
|37
|1
|17
|83
|11
|McCollum
|34
|119
|153
|4.2
|163
|4.5
|77
|0
|36
|70
|21
|Hart
|9
|61
|70
|5.4
|56
|4.3
|32
|0
|16
|33
|2
|Powell
|17
|114
|131
|3.3
|82
|2.1
|92
|0
|40
|62
|17
|Simons
|26
|125
|151
|2.6
|221
|3.9
|110
|0
|30
|115
|6
|Nurkic
|167
|452
|619
|11.1
|157
|2.8
|189
|1
|62
|143
|34
|Eubanks
|59
|98
|157
|8.7
|33
|1.8
|46
|0
|13
|27
|7
|Williams
|17
|47
|64
|3.2
|74
|3.7
|44
|0
|21
|48
|8
|Winslow
|20
|49
|69
|6.3
|32
|2.9
|21
|0
|14
|12
|7
|McLemore
|12
|81
|93
|1.6
|49
|.8
|94
|0
|31
|47
|10
|Little
|58
|178
|236
|5.6
|54
|1.3
|82
|0
|25
|40
|36
|Perry
|8
|15
|23
|5.8
|2
|.5
|12
|0
|1
|4
|1
|Johnson
|17
|30
|47
|2.8
|34
|2.0
|36
|0
|15
|26
|6
|Dunn
|5
|29
|34
|3.1
|59
|5.4
|30
|0
|20
|22
|3
|Covington
|41
|233
|274
|5.7
|68
|1.4
|132
|1
|74
|58
|63
|Watford
|57
|142
|199
|4.1
|81
|1.7
|116
|0
|25
|44
|28
|Nance
|58
|151
|209
|5.6
|73
|2.0
|67
|0
|38
|27
|13
|Smith
|20
|68
|88
|2.4
|132
|3.6
|52
|0
|45
|51
|12
|Elleby
|62
|144
|206
|3.9
|78
|1.5
|104
|0
|31
|50
|16
|Zeller
|50
|75
|125
|4.6
|22
|.8
|56
|0
|8
|19
|6
|McGriff
|6
|9
|15
|5.0
|3
|1.0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brown
|36
|81
|117
|2.7
|27
|.6
|76
|0
|23
|27
|20
|Louzada
|2
|1
|3
|1.5
|2
|1.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Hughes
|3
|30
|33
|1.8
|13
|.7
|27
|0
|8
|6
|5
|Blevins
|15
|22
|37
|1.4
|17
|.7
|22
|0
|8
|14
|1
|Snell
|11
|61
|72
|1.9
|20
|.5
|44
|0
|8
|11
|7
|Cumberland
|1
|2
|3
|1.0
|1
|.3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|824
|2524
|3348
|43.5
|1765
|22.9
|1610
|3
|610
|1101
|342
|OPPONENTS
|730
|2680
|3410
|44.3
|2065
|26.8
|1512
|5
|619
|1076
|384
